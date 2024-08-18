It has been a very busy transfer window for Tottenham Hotspur. They have completed several deals over the summer as they look to improve the quality of their squad and build on their 5th-place finish last season during Ange Postecoglou’s first campaign as Spurs manager.

The Lilywhites' marquee signing this summer has been striker Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth. The former Chelsea and Liverpool centre-forward switched the south coast for north London in a deal worth £65m. He scored 19 goals in 38 top-flight games last term and is finally Spurs’ replacement for Harry Kane, a year after he left for Bayern Munich.

Aside from Solanke, the Lilywhites have added two exciting youngsters to their squad over the summer. The first was Archie Gray from Leeds United, who cost Postecoglou’s side £30m. The 18-year-old adds quality on the ball and versatility to Spurs’ side. Lucas Bergvall also completed a move to north London, with his £8.5m deal from Djurgarden agreed in February.

However, Spurs recently signed another young player who adds dynamism and directness in attack, with the deal happening out of the blue on Friday.

Wilson Odobert’s move to Spurs

Wilson Odobert left Burnley to switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a deal worth £31.5m.

Despite his best efforts last term, the dynamic winger could not help keep the Clarets in the Premier League, and they were relegated straight back to the Championship a year after promotion to the top flight.

Odobert’s first season in the Premier League was impressive. The talented 19-year-old played 29 times, scoring three goals and grabbing three assists. He is a versatile player, operating in several different positions and producing respectable numbers throughout the campaign.

Odobert stats by position 2023/24 Position Games Goals Assists Left-wing 12 3 2 Centre-forward 7 0 1 Right-wing 5 1 0 Left-midfield 3 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

Prior to his big move to Spurs, the youngster played against Luton Town in Burnley’s opening Championship fixture of the season. He got himself on the scoresheet, too, using his pace to make a direct run in behind, latching onto a pass and coolly slotting home past the onrushing Thomas Kaminski.

It is certainly an exciting move for the Lilywhites, adding a dynamic, direct and versatile winger to their squad. Whilst Odobert cost them a fair amount of money, they do have players who are worth more and could sell this summer to help balance the books, including winger Dejan Kulusevski.

Dejan Kulusevski’s transfer value in 2024

The rumours have been swirling that enterprising Swedish winger Kulusevski could depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. One of the places he has been linked to this summer is Italian side Napoli.

That was a move being reported in the Italian press back in July. Some reports claimed he could be available for a fee of around €45m (£38.3m), which would represent great profit for the Lilywhites. The Sweden international cost Spurs £25m from Juventus following an 18-month loan spell in north London.

That would be a transfer fee that allows Spurs to recuperate the money they spent adding Odobert to their squad for this season. In fact, the Lilywhites would make such an amount that they would more than balance the books, having money left over to potentially reinvest in the squad elsewhere.

While links have gone quieter recently, moving to Naples this summer would see Kulusevski reunite with former Spurs manager Antonio Conte. The winger played 47 times under the Italian whilst the pair were at Spurs together, with Kulusevski scoring seven goals and grabbing 15 assists in that time.

Since joining Spurs from the Old Lady in 2022, the 24-year-old has found the back of the net 15 times and registered an impressive 19 assists in 96 appearances in the famous white shirt. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig described him as a “fantastic talent”, and he has certainly showcased that at times to Spurs fans.

Whilst it would perhaps be a surprising move for the Lilywhites to let Kulusevski go, they do need to balance the books after signing Odobert, whose transfer took their summer spending well past the £100m mark. A sale of the Sweden star might be the best way forward from here for Spurs as they look to continue progressing their squad under Postecoglou.