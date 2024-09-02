It's rather safe to say that Tottenham don't particularly like travelling to St James' Park. It's been a bleak away fixture for the Lilywhites who just can't seem to defeat Newcastle United.

Their record in recent years has been dreadful, with that iconic 6-1 defeat where the Magpies ran rampant in the first half still rather fresh in the memory.

Spurs' fortunes were no better on Sunday afternoon, even if the performance was more convincing than in recent years.

On another day, Ange Postecoglou's side could quite easily have left Tyneside with all three points. They struck the bar, forced Nick Pope into some nervy moments and should probably have scored through Wilson Odobert. It said it all, however, that they had to rely on an own goal during the 2-1 loss.

Cristian Romero wasn't at the races and was caught out of position for both goals, notably for the second when Jacob Murphy was given the freedom of the pitch to run in behind and lay it on a plate for Alexander Isak.

Isak's performance in numbers against Spurs

The performance of Isak would no doubt have intrigued Postecoglou, particularly after the arrival of their own big-money striker this summer in the shape of Dominic Solanke.

Isak's record vs Spurs Games 4 Wins 3 Draws 0 Defeats 1 Goals 5 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Spurs were arguably stifled by the Englishman's injury on Sunday and lacked a focal point, someone to aim for in the box to take advantage of their constant second-half pressure.

As it happens, it was that man Isak who scored the winner. The Swede hasn't looked his normal self this term but he loves playing against Tottenham and added to his tally over the weekend. The finish was simple, tapping into an empty net from a matter of a few years after Murphy had taken Guglielmo Vicario out of the game.

Besides that, the centre-forward perhaps didn't have his best outing, winning just three of his 14 duels and giving away possession on ten occasions.

That said, the £60m-rated talent is one of the most menacing attackers in the division. His 21 goals in 30 Premier League matches last season says it all.

Postecoglou will no doubt hope that Solanke reaches those dizzy heights once fit and firing. The former Cherries star was prised away for a £65m fee, more than Isak's current valuation, as per Fotmob. He's not the only man in the white of Spurs who's worth more though.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

James Maddison's season in numbers

Signed for a fee of £40m during the Australian manager's first summer in the dug-out, James Maddison has had a topsy-turvy Spurs career.

The attacking midfielder started last season on fire, scoring three times and supplying five assists in his opening 11 matches. Injury struck, however, and since then he hasn't been the same player, missing out on a place in the squad for Euro 2024, a decision that understandably left him gutted.

Returning at the start of 2024, Maddison endured a run of 17 matches where he scored only once. At the start of the new campaign, he's looked more like his older self. Maddison has failed to score again but he's picked up assists versus both Leicester City and Everton.

Maddison in 2023/24 (Premier League) Games 28 Goals 4 Assists 9 Big chances created 11 Key passes per game 2.4 Successful dribbles per game 1.1 Shots per game 2.1 Stats via Sofascore.

You sense that once this Spurs team begins to fire, those numbers will only improve. Indeed, the thought of the England international featuring in a three-prong attack alongside Heung-min Son and the aforementioned Solanke is an exciting one.

Although he's endured a tricky year, this is still one of the division's premier creators we're talking about here. Last term, the "incredible" midfielder, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, ranked inside the top 8% of positionally similar players in the Premier League for assists per 90 and among the best 3% for key passes, as per FBRef.

So, if Postecoglou can find a way to unlock more from the 27-year-old, he will no doubt prove key in their battle to secure a top-four place. Now valued at £65m, £5m more than Isak, it says it all about how much people rate him within the game. He is up there with the very best English football has to offer. A place in Lee Carsley's Three Lions set-up surely won't be far away.