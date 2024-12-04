It's been almost a year and a half since Ange Postecoglou was appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Australian has undoubtedly had his issues in North London, but it would be fair to say he has successfully brought attacking football back to N17 after José Mourinho and Antonio Conte subjected fans to years of dire displays that were no more successful.

However, while the majority of fans were happy to see the back of the latter last year, he was at least responsible for a few successful signings, including one who's now being compared to a £60m superstar.

Conte's other star signing

So, before we get to the player in question, let's look at another of Conte's best signings he made while at Spurs, Dejan Kulusevski.

The Swedish international joined the Lilywhites on an initial 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy in January 2022, which was made permanent in the summer of 2023.

However, it was under the Italian manager that the incredible talent first made his way to North London, and while there have been a few issues along the way, it would be unfair to describe his time with the club as anything other than a roaring success.

In all, the former Juve gem has made 116 appearances for the club, in which he's scored 17 goals and provided 26 assists, equating to a goal involvement every 2.69 games, and based on his form this season, we wouldn't be surprised to see that average continue to improve.

We say that because, even though he has been an essential player throughout his time at the club, Postecoglou's decision to move into midfield more regularly this year has seen him become practically undroppable.

For example, of his nine goal involvements this season, seven of them have come when he's played in attacking or central midfield, and it was in the middle of the park that he became the first away player since the 03/04 season to create nine chances from open play at Old Trafford.

Overall, signing Kulusevski was undoubtedly one of the very best things Conte did while at Spurs.

However, signing another first-teamer, now being compared to one of the best in his position, was a close second.

Spurs' megastar in the making

So, the player in question is right-back Pedro Porro, who, like Kulusevski, initially joined Tottenham on a loan deal under Conte, only this time it was in January 2023, and the deal included an obligation to buy for £40m.

The Spaniard didn't get much time to play with the former Chelsea boss, as he left that March, but he still enjoyed a reasonable first six months in London, making 17 appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Fortunately, Postecoglou opted to keep the "titanic" defender, as dubbed by The Athletic's former Spurs correspondent Charlie Eccleshare, in his team, and across all competitions last season the Don Benito-born dynamo made 37 appearances, in which he racked up a seriously impressive tally of four goals and seven assists.

It's been more of the same this year as, in just 16 games, the 25-year-old has already scored twice and provided two assists, which is the sort of form that makes his comparison to the sensationally talented Trent Alexander Arnold, who has a career tally of 102 goal involvement, unsurprising.

Yes, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions in Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, then creates a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and in this instance, has concluded that the Englishman is the most similar full-back to the Spaniard across the last 365 days.

Porro & Trent Statistics per 90 Porro Trent Progressive Passes 5.54 5.19 Progressive Carries 2.85 2.21 Assists 0.08 0.10 Attempted Passes 63.8 64.1 Passes into the Penalty Area 2.00 1.73 Live Passes 52.3 50.9 Shot-Creating Actions 3.24 3.07 Successful Take-Ons 0.31 0.48 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 PL Season

While their incredibly attacking ability is already a massive similarity between the pair, we can gain a better understanding of how FBref has reached its conclusion by examining the underlying metrics in which the pair rank closely, such as progressive passes and carries, assists, live and attempted passes and shot-creating actions, all per 90.

Now, seeing one of your starters compared to someone widely regarded as one of the best in their position is already reason enough for Spurs to celebrate, but it also suggests that the former Sporting ace could be worth a small fortune.

For example, according to FOTmob, the Liverpool star is currently worth around €72m, which is about £60m, and if Porro is the same age, playing a similar role, and producing incredibly similar underlying numbers, why shouldn't he be worth just as much?

Ultimately, while Conte got a lot wrong during his time at Tottenham, signing the Spanish full-back was not one of them, and if the club are ever to sell him for a massive profit, they may owe him a thank-you.