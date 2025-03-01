It's been hard for Tottenham Hotspur fans to be positive about anything this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been diabolically poor in the Premier League, are out of the FA Cup and League Cup, and are now putting all their eggs in the Europa League basket.

However, while things are undoubtedly bleak at the moment, there are significant reasons to be quite optimistic about the future, as while many of their senior players have been woefully disappointing this season, their youngsters have not.

The likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall have been excellent, while Mikey Moore looks incredibly promising, and Lucas Williams-Barnet has been tearing things up in the academy.

Moreover, there is another exciting prospect signed by Daniel Levy and Co, who has seriously impressed out on loan this