Tottenham Hotspur have endured a whirlwind Premier League season, with an incredible ten-game unbeaten streak at the start and a less-than-stellar four defeats on the bounce recently.

That said, with Harry Kane leaving in the summer, new boss Ange Postecoglou has done an impressive job in his first campaign with the Lilywhites, and with just two games remaining, there is still a faint possibility of Champions League qualification.

However, to do that, the North Londoners will have to beat reigning champions Manchester City - even if the fans don't want them to - and while that's a tall task, one of Postecoglou's best players this year is now worth more than the Citizens' star winger, Jack Grealish.

Pedro Porro's Spurs career

The player in question is Spanish full-back and former Sporting CP ace Pedro Porro, who signed for the Lilywhites from the Portuguese outfit in February 2023, initially on loan and then permanently in the summer for around £39m.

In his first six months at the club, the then-23-year-old quickly established himself as a core member of the team, making 17 appearances - 14 of which were starts - in which he scored three goals and provided three assists.

However, these impressive displays came as a right-sided midfielder/aggressive wing-back under then-manager Antonio Conte, so there were some questions as to how he would be used under Postecoglou when the Australian arrived in the summer.

Porro's Spurs career Appearances 52 Goals 6 Assists 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.30 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Luckily for all involved, the former Celtic boss quickly saw the Spaniard's undeniable quality, so he moved back into a right-back role, and so far, he's made 35 appearances, in which he's scored three goals and provided seven assists.

The Don Benito-born "bulldog," as teammate Dejan Kulusevski described him, has been an unequivocal success at Spurs so far in his short career at the club, and his soaring valuation proves as much.

Pedro Porro's valuation in 2024

According to CIES Football Observatory, Porro is worth a whopping €60m, which converts to around £51m, or £12m more than the final fee the Lilywhites paid to sign him in the summer.

Tottenham's five most valuable players Valuation Tottenham Player €80m (£68m) Dejan Kulusevski €80m (£68m) Destiny Udogie €60m (£51m) Pedro Porro €60m (£51m) Cristian Romero €60m (£51m) Brennan Johnson Valuations via CIES Football Observatory

This new valuation also makes the Spaniard the joint-second most valuable player at the club, behind only Kulusevski and his full-back partner Destiny Udogie.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the 24-year-old's crucial displays have seen his value overtake that of Jack Grealish in recent months, a man who came close to signing for Spurs just a matter of years ago. He is now valued at €50m by the CIES Football Observatory, which converts to about £43m, or £8m less than the Spurs ace.

This is quite a fall from the £100m City paid Aston Villa for the Englishman's services in August 2021, but there might be a few reasons as to why.

First, his £300k-per-week contract is set to expire in June 2027, whereas the Spaniard's £85k-per-week deal is set to run one year longer, until 2028. While this isn't a huge difference, it would certainly influence a potential transfer fee.

Second, for as talented a player as the Englishman is, he hasn't featured that heavily for the treble-winners this season.

In all, the Birmingham-born star has made just 20 Premier League appearances for the Sky Blues this season, in which he has scored three goals and provided one assist. While injuries are to blame for some of that reduced game time, it's clear that he isn't an essential part of Pep Guardiola's system this year.

Grealish's Premier League season so far Appearances 20 Goals 1 Assists 3 Goal Involvements per Match 0.20 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Lastly, the left winger is now 28 years old, making him four years older than Tottenham's right-back sensation, and that is quite a difference in the world of football, so it will affect a player's value.

Ultimately, Spurs really have hit the jackpot on Porro, and the fact that he is now worth more than one of the biggest English talents in the league is evidence of that. For good measure, he's even worth more than £8m-rated Kyle Walker. Doesn't that sound good, Tottenham fans?