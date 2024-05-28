It was a mixed bag of a season for Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Ange Postecoglou got off to a flying start with a ten-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League, but a slew of injuries saw the wheels come off partway through the campaign, and a string of defeats towards the end saw them just miss out on Champions League qualification.

However, considering people's expectations before things kicked off, securing Europa League football for 2024/25 isn't too bad.

On top of that, the club welcomed a number of impressive signings over the summer, like James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, and one more who is now worth substantially more than club captain Son Heung-min.

Brennan Johnson's Spurs career

The Lilywhites completed the £47.5m signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest on deadline day last summer, and while there was some excitement around the arrival of a young attacking talent who had scored ten goals and provided three assists in 44 games the season prior, the fee raised a few eyebrows.

It wasn't the easiest start to life in North London for the Welshman, and he was even described as "disappointing" by Gary Neville in a game against Manchester United a few months in.

However, as the season went on, the 23-year-old seemingly grew in confidence, and fans started to see more of what he could offer on the pitch.

In all, the Nottingham-born winger made 34 appearances for the Lilywhites, in which he scored five goals and provided ten assists. This means he averaged a goal involvement every 2.2 games, which is a reasonably impressive return for his first season in the team.

Johnson's season Competition Premier League FA Cup Appearances 32 2 Goals 5 0 Assists 10 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.46 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, the "superb" gem, as he was described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, was also relatively unlucky this season, with Understat recording him as having an expected goals figure of 11.90 in the league, meaning had he been able to take his chances better, he could have ended the campaign with another six goals to his name.

Now, while this is undoubtedly his fault to some extent, the fact that the Welshman was able to produce such a high figure in just 32 league appearances is an achievement in itself and lends credence to U23 scout Antonio Mango's description of the winger as being "a real handful."

In all, while Johnson's first season wasn't the most straightforward, he showed his ability towards the end of it, and as a result, his valuation has actually increased.

Brennan Johnson's transfer valuation in 2024

According to CIES Football Observatory, Johnson is now worth €60m, which converts to around £51m, or about £3.5m more than he cost Spurs last summer.

Most Valuable Wingers at Tottenham Hotspur Place Player Valuation Age 1 Dejan Kulusevski €80m(£68mm) 24 2 Brennan Johnson €60m(£51m) 23 3 Timo Werner €20m(£17m) 28 4 Manor Solomon €10m(£9m) 24 4 Bryan Gil €10m(£9m) 23 5 Mikey Moore €5m(£4m) 16 5 Yago Santiago €5m(£4m) 21 All Valuations via the CIES Football Observatory

His new price tag also makes him the second most valuable winger at the club, behind Dejan Kulusevski and ahead of Timo Werner.

It also means the 23-year-old is now worth twice as much as his captain, Son, whom CIES price at €30m, or around £26m.

This isn't to say that the Welshman is double the player of the South Korean, as the latter's return of 17 goals and ten assists in just 36 games this season highlights how he is still one of the best attackers in the league.

Instead, it is likely due to the fact that he is turning 32 this summer, and his £190k-per-week contract is set to expire next summer - both things that significantly affect a player's resale value.

Ultimately, Johnson isn't a better player than Son - very few players in the league are - but his slightly increased valuation validates his signing and acts as a reminder that, at just 23, he has plenty of potential.