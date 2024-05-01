Ange Postecoglou’s first season at Tottenham Hotspur has been largely a success when all things are considered. They are currently fifth in the Premier League, seven points behind Aston Villa in the final Champions League spot, although they have two games in hand.

At the start of the season, they were absolutely flying, unbeaten in their first ten games, winning eight of those. It was their best start to a Premier League season, and Postecoglou earned the most points by a Premier League manager in their first ten games, with 26, as per Opta Analyst.

Postecoglou’s success as Spurs manager so far could well be thanks to a successful first transfer window. The Lilywhites spent £212.3m last summer, bringing in eight players, and signing Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro permanently following an obligatory buy clause in their loan deals.

Some of those incomings included James Maddison from Leicester City for £40m, who has scored four goals and registered seven assists in the Premier League this season, and Guglielmo Vicario, who joined from Empoli for £17.2m, and has kept six clean sheets.

However, there is another summer signing that Spurs made which has gone on to be incredibly successful and has even seen this player’s value rise higher than Maddison’s.

Brennan Johnson’s Spurs career in numbers

The player in question here is Wales international Brennan Johnson, who Spurs signed from Nottingham Forest for £47.5m on transfer deadline day last summer. The deal to sign the winger was a record sale for Forest.

Since joining Spurs, Johnson has gone from strength to strength. So far this term, the 22-year-old has scored five goals and registered seven assists in 30 games for Spurs in the Premier League.

The Welshman, who has 28 caps and three goals for his country, has been one of the London club’s most productive players since arriving. In the Premier League, his 12 goal involvements are bettered only by Son Heung-min with 25, and Richarlison with 13, as per Sofascore.

Johnson is certainly well thought of by Son, the Spurs captain. In an interview at the start of March following Spurs’ game against Crystal Palace, Son explained that he is in “love” with Johnson and praised his “two amazing assists”.

The South Korean went on to say how he believed Johnson did a “fantastic” job in that particular game, with manager Postecoglou seeming to concur with what Son said, explaining that he thought Johnson “was good” and that he did “fantastically well” during the game.

The 22-year-old has already shown improvement in his Premier League numbers since joining the North London side. In his maiden top-flight term with boyhood club Forest, Johnson registered 11 goal involvements in 38 games.

Brennan Johnson's transfer value at Spurs in 2024

Given his impressive debut season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, Johnson’s value has skyrocketed, to the point where he is worth more than what Spurs paid for him last summer.

Indeed, according to CIES Football Observatory, Johnson’s value is currently £51m, almost £5m more than what Postecoglou’s side bought him for. That is more valuable than most in the Spurs squad, with Dejan Kulusevski and Destiny Udogie the only players worth more than Johnson, at £68m.

Perhaps surprisingly, the 22-year-old Welshman is worth more than club captain Son, who has a value of £26m, and fellow summer signing Maddison, who is now worth as little as £34m, a drop off from the £40m Spurs paid for him.

The signing of Johnson has certainly been a good purchase for Spurs so far, who are getting an impressive goal involvement return out of the Wales speedster, and are seeing their investment paying out very well in his first season at the club.