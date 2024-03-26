Tottenham Hotspur hold some lucrative, high-profile players within the first-team squad. Harry Kane might have been sold to Bayern Munich for an initial fee of £82m last summer, but rich is the crop headed by Ange Postecoglou.

Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Not an exhaustive list but an illustration of the talent at Tottenham's disposal. Postecoglou was tasked with building something from rubble when arriving last year and he certainly has some solid framework.

Of course, there are also some players on the other end of the spectrum currently plying their trade down N17. And while Spurs have demonstrated their intent in shipping on strugglers, a few names linger.

Spurs' Lowest-valued First-teamers Player Age Market Value Manor Solomon 24 £10.2m Giovani Lo Celso 27 £9m Ben Davies 30 £8.8m Bryan Gil 23 £8m Fraser Forster 36 £1.1m Sourced via Football Transfers

There's actually a still-competing Spurs star sold for a lucrative fee who sits at the nadir of that list in Kevin Wimmer, whose departure has proved to be masterful work from Daniel Levy and co.

Why Spurs sold Kevin Wimmer

Spurs signed former Austria international Wimmer from FC Koln for a reasonable £4m figure way back in 2015 following the defender's impressive displays in the German Bundesliga, chalking up 75 appearances.

Wimmer, aged 22 at the time, had previously admitted that it would be a "dream to move" to a club like Tottenham, though this devolved into a nightmare as he failed to make his mark across two campaigns.

Indeed, Wimmer didn't even make his league debut until January 2016, serving as an unused substitute across nine matches before finally earning a shot off the bench, and then making nine successive Premier League starts in the rearguard.

In fairness, he kept four clean sheets and won seven matches during this run, but Mauricio Pochettino opted not to entrust the 6 foot 2 titan with a starring role heading into the 2016/17 campaign, handing him only five features in the top flight, and so when Stoke City came a-calling with a staggering proposal, cashing in was a no-brainer.

Stoke secured the Austrian's services for a whopping £18m in August 2017 as Wimmer was rendered obsolete at Spurs after Davinson Sanchez's acquisition, but he would chalk up 17 Premier League appearances for the Potters during an abject campaign that settled their relegation.

Kevin Wimmer's market value in 2024

Wimmer never played in English football again following Stoke's demise, spending three campaigns out on loan at teams including Hannover 96, Mouscron and Karlsruher SC before joining Rapid Wien in his native Austria in 2021.

Currently, 31-year-old Wimmer plays his football in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava, having really plummeted from the promise Spurs hungrily cashed in on.

He's not that old - younger than Son, in fact - but that hasn't stopped Wimmer's staggering nosedive, with Football Transfers marking the player with a dismal worth of just £257k.

Spurs must have been laughing, Wimmer has not enjoyed much success during his post-Tottenham days and this is reflected by his measly market value, lower even than 36-year-old shot-stopper Fraser Forster's, five years his senior.

Tottenham have suffered some disastrous bits of transfer business throughout recent memory, but this is a nice reminder that the club have enjoyed some big hits in the past, with that now starting to streamline with Postecoglou at the helm.