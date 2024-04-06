Micky van de Ven is only 22 years old, but Tottenham Hotspur supporters will tell you that he is one of the Premier League's finest central defenders, most influential summer signings.

Sure, he's not infallible but the Netherlands international has been ever-so-impressive since signing from German team Wolfsburg in a £43m transfer last summer.

It bears testament to the managerial prowess of Ange Postecoglou, the front-footed, proactive approach to rebuilding a squad that had fallen by the wayside last term like an elephant from a tree.

There were a host of factors contributing to Antonio Conte's demise, the serial trophy winner dismissed in razor-edged circumstances just over 12 months ago after a loss of confidence, cohesion, identity.

The problem underpinning it all was some terrible defensive solidity, or lack thereof, with Tottenham finishing with the sixth-worst goal concession rate of the season.

Such fortunes are indeed much improved this term with Van de Ven partnering Cristian Romero in central defence, but last year certainly will have elicited a sense of longing from the Lilywhites faithful, who will have fondly recalled the dynamism and fluency of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

The latter spent less time in north London than his compatriot but he proved himself to be one of the Premier League's standout defenders during his time at the club.

How much Spurs paid for Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham had been making gains under Mauricio Pochettino's leadership but needed a top-class partner for Vertonghen, and so forged ahead with the £11m signing of Alderweireld from Atletico Madrid following the Belgian's impressive loan spell with Southampton in the Premier League.

Former Spurs man Alton Thelwell was left gushing over the partnership, saying: "Both of them have been exceptional. They complement each other very well and literally they’re all-round quality defenders. They read the game well, they get on the ball and they play the Tottenham way.

"Vertonghen likes to pass the ball with elegance – he’s like the Rolls-Royce of defending. He gets on it with his left foot, he’s got excellent ability and the same goes for Toby as well. I’d say he’s probably a bit more tenacious than Vertonghen but overall they’ve got all the attributes that you want.

"They’re good all-round defenders and that shows with only 22 goals conceded in the league this season. They provide the perfect balance for Tottenham."

Tottenham: PL Record with Alderweireld Season Final Standing Alderweireld Apps Goals Conceded 20/21 7th 25 45 19/20 6th 33 47 18/19 4th 34 39 17/18 3rd 14 38 16/17 2nd 30 26 15/16 3rd 38 35 Sources: Transfermarkt, Sky Sports

During Alderweireld's finest days as a Tottenham player, during those first few seasons, he was an almighty presence at the back, robust and energetic with deceptive pace and crisp, crunching challenges.

The 35-year-old chalked up 236 appearances for Spurs, more than for any other team he has played for, and while he didn't win any silverware, the former Belgium international played a crucial role in an exciting and adventurous period of Tottenham's modern history.

Ledley King is another to have been struck by such sublime defensive performances from the pairing, remarking: "They're well rounded - both of them. They don't have any obvious weaknesses. Sometimes you can get someone who is very good in the air, very physical but not so great with the smaller, nippy players. They can deal with all types of forwards."

Tottenham's defensive displays last season were certainly a far cry from the one-time fortitude of the Belgian duo, and while the club are improving in that regard under Postecoglou's wing, Romero and Van de Ven haven't reached the same level - yet.

How much Spurs sold Toby Alderweireld for

Like all good things, Tottenham's time with Alderweireld had to come to an end, and it was always going to be a tall order replacing the man who had been compared to Harry Kane by pundit Rio Ferdinand, with the Manchester United icon even claiming that he was just as important as the goalscoring talisman.

But with Tottenham on the decline after losing in the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2019, Alderweireld failed to capture the essence of his world-class mettle as he approached his twilight phase in the Premier League, sold by Nuno Espirito Santo in 2021 with focus on landing Romero from Atalanta for £42m that same window.

While it was a poignant departure, Alderweireld was 32 years old and Espirito Santo understandably wanted to reshape the backline after successive seasons of comparative defensive struggle - not quite so heavy as last season's woes, mind - and when Qatari side Al-Duhail offered £13m for his services, it was something of a no-brainer to let him leave.

Especially so considering that he is now - understandably - worth only £5m, placing him at a lower market valuation than Spurs struggler Bryan Gil, who is unhappy at the club and hopes to leave in the summer, with the winger having started just two Premier League fixtures this season.

Gil was purchased from Sevilla for £22m in 2021, around the same time Alderweireld took his leave, and while he's only 23 years old and has been said to be capable of "moments of magic" by Spurs correspondent Rob Guest, Football Transfers has marked him at a lowly £8m price tag.

It's impressive that Spurs claimed the finest years of Alderweireld's career and still made a profit when he was on the edge of decline, though he's still enjoyed some fine moments since leaving England.

What Toby Alderweireld is doing now

Alderweireld only spent one year in Qatar before heading back to his homeland and signing with boyhood club Royal Antwerp, but if it was thought that he was content on winding down, such beliefs were proved remarkably incorrect.

Across two campaigns in Belgium, the veteran centre-half has chalked up 90 displays and scored 11 goals, incredibly scoring the last-gasp winner to win his team the Belgian Pro League last season.

It's a stunning story, but Tottenham fans have always known of the tenacity, desire and quality that has allowed Alderweireld to forge a high-class career for himself.

Overall, while a massive profit was not made, Alderweireld's signing can only go down as an unmitigated blinder. He's one of the finest to lace the boots in Tottenham's modern history.