Tottenham could sign an "untouchable" international centre-back for very affordable money as a report shares "open discussions".

Spurs prioritising new defender in January

Head coach Ange Postecoglou has been forced to deal with a wave of injury and suspension problems lately, especially at the heart of his defence. Micky van de Ven, who was starring for Spurs after his arrival from Wolfsburg in the summer, won't be available to play again until 2024 as a serious hamstring injury keeps him sidelined.

Postecoglou's lack of faith in Eric Dier has also resulted in the Australian turning to makeshift option Ben Davies, who is now partnering Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham's defence. The latter recently returned from a three-game suspension, but as evidenced by his needless lunge during Tottenham's 4-1 win over Newcastle last weekend, Romero can often be walking on a tightrope.

Lack of cover behind van de Ven and Romero is a big problem which chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Johan Lange quite simply need to address. Tottenham are prioritising a new centre-back signing as a result, according to reliable media sources, and there have been many names linked.

Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is being chased by Spurs as an option, but he isn't the only one, with his teammate Ben Godfrey, Genoa star Radu Dragusin, Benfica starlet Morato and Sporting Lisbon international Goncalo Inacio among the other centre-backs linked with moves to Spurs

Another very viable name to be mentioned in recent months is Club America defender Sebastian Caceres. The Uruguay international has really impressed under former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa at international level, which has apparently prompted major interest from clubs in Europe.

Tottenham hold "open" agent talks for Caceres

One of those sides is Tottenham, as per widespread reports previously, and an update has now come to light courtesy of Tuttsport (via Sport Witness).

When relaying Serie A side Torino's interest in the 24-year-old, the outlet claims Spurs have "open discussions" with the agent of Caceres over joining Postecoglou's side.

Little else is mentioned beyond that, but if Spurs are serious about making a move, they may have to act fairly quickly. The report claims Napoli and Sevilla are also chasing Caceres, who is available for a bargain fee of around £6 million including bonuses.

That valuation is unquestionably great value for money, as highlighted by his growing reputation. Caceres has become a star for Uruguay in the last few months, with journalist Rodrigo Romano calling the South American an "untouchable" under Bielsa - as translated from Spanish.