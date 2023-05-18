Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is in behind-scenes talks with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal after they made him an offer, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Amid all of the chaos currently engulfing Spurs, the futures of both star striker Harry Kane and their long-serving shot-stopper have been at the centre of recent reports.

The Lilywhites are currently on the lookout for a new manager and new sporting director, coming after both Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici departed north London in the last two months.

Chairman Daniel Levy seemingly has it all to do, with their hunt for Conte's replacement coming as a particularly crucial issue.

The summer window is slowly approaching, too, and any prospective new Spurs manager will surely want a pre-season and time to identify transfer targets.

They'll also want to trim the fat and build a Tottenham side in their own image, leading us back to the futures of both Kane and Lloris.

The former is Spurs' superstar player and prized asset, but with his contract set to expire in 2024, the club must agree a renewal, contemplate selling in the next two windows or let him leave for free next year.

Lloris, however, is a bit more cut and dry according to recent reports - as Spurs and chairman Levy are willing to green-light his exit this summer.

The club captain is now in his twilight phase, and with just one year left on his deal, Tottenham don't stand to lose much by letting him depart.

According to Foot Mercato, there has been a development on this front, as Lloris is apparently in behind-scenes talks with Al Hilal over joining them.

The Saudi Pro League side have made him an offer to triple his current Spurs salary in the Middle East, with Lloris obviously not averse to this.

The 36-year-old is listening to what Al Hilal have to say as a result, with the report describing them as an "emergency door" out of Tottenham.

Who is Hugo Lloris?

Lloris has been an ever-faithful servant and big name for Spurs since joining from Lyon in 2012, going on to make 447 appearances for them in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

The 145-cap international and World Cup winner has suffered from poor form this campaign but his credit in the bank should arguably interest plenty of sides.

France boss Didier Deschamps is certainly in no doubt over Lloris' quality, branding him an "exemplary" player for his longevity and service to the national team.