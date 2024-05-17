Tottenham Hotspur fans have a lot to be happy about this season, be it the more expressive style of football Ange Postecoglou has them playing or the emergence of talents such as Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr.

However, the fact that a team that went ten games unbeaten at the start of the Premier League campaign will now finish outside the Champions League places suggests that some areas need work, and it's not just the defence.

There are just two players in the Lilywhites squad who have hit double digits for goals this season, Richarlison and Son Heung-min, but none have done the same for assists.

Son has reached nine, but the lack of quality finishers alongside him has prevented him from getting more, which, if recent reports are to be believed, could soon change.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from German publication SportBILD (via Sport Witness), Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush is currently 'being hunted' by several English clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.

The publication has not revealed who those other sides might be, but they have claimed that signing the Egyptian marksman will cost Spurs at least €50m - £43m and while there could be some wriggle room now, the Champions League final may squash it.

This is because a victory for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid at Wembley would see Frankfurt make it into Europe's top competition and, therefore, earn more money and prestige to hold their ground in any potential negotiations over the summer.

It might be an expensive deal for Daniel Levy and Co to complete, but with Postecoglou's squad lacking genuine goalscorers to get on the end of Son's passes, it might be worth pursuing.

How Omar Marmoush could supercharge Son

Now, while five defeats in the last six represent the kind of year Spurs have had in 2024, Son has still racked up a seriously impressive haul of 17 goals and nine assists in 35 games for the north Londoners.

However, in the 14 games he has played since returning from the Asian Cup, he has provided just four assists, which, while not particularly poor, could and probably would be better if he was playing alongside more free-scoring attackers.

For example, Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson have scored just 11 goals combined this year, while Richarlison's total of 12 brings it to 23, whereas the "outstanding" Marmoush, as described by his agent Michael Reschke, has found the back of the net on 16 occasions this season while also providing six assists to boot.

Marmoush vs Spurs' attack Players Goals Assists G+A Marmoush 16 6 22 Kulusevski 6 3 9 Johnson 5 9 14 Richarlison 12 4 16 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, comparing the former Wolfsburg ace's underlying numbers to Richarlison's - Spurs' most prolific striker - once again shows that the Frankfurt goal machine would be a great addition to Postecoglou's set-up.

For example, while he comes out second best in some per 90 metrics, such as expected goals and assists, goals, and shots, he comes out miles ahead in most others, including progressive passes and carries, progressive passes received, passing accuracy, shot and goal-creating actions, and especially successful take-ons, which could help make space for Son to exploit next year.

Marmoush vs Richarlison Stats per 90 Marmoush Richarlison Expected Goals + Assist 0.61 0.70 Goals 0.50 0.62 Shots 2.99 3.48 Progressive Passes 2.33 2.29 Progressive Carries 3.15 1.57 Progressive Passes received 6.66 6.39 Passing Accuracy 71.3% 68.1% Shot-Creating Actions 3.05 2.05 Goal-Creating Actions 0.52 0.30 Successful Take-Ons 1.41 0.60 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

Ultimately, it would be a hefty investment from the club, but with a lack of genuine goalscorers in the team to help the captain when he can't finish chances himself, it would be one worth making.