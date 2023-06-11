Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be looking forward to the start of a new era under manager Ange Postecoglou, with the treble-winning coach having been tasked with shifting the doom and gloom that has surrounded N17 of late.

If the Greek-Aussie is to successfully oversee a change in fortunes in north London, however, he will need to be handed the tools to do so, with notable incomings likely to be required if the 57-year-old is to put his stamp on the first-team squad.

According to 90min, the ex-Celtic man has already approved the pursuit of a new centre-back addition ahead of the upcoming summer window, with Manchester City star, Aymeric Laporte believed to be among those that the Lilywhites are considering.

The 29-year-old has reportedly been offered to Spurs after falling out of favour at the Etihad, with the Spain international - who could command a fee of around £40m - having been restricted to just 12 Premier League appearances in 2022/23.

Having previously been hailed as the "best left central defender in the world" by City boss Pep Guardiola, the five-time Premier League winner could no doubt bring some quality and experience to Postecoglou's ranks.

If, however, the new Spurs boss is looking for a more youthful, long-term option at the heart of the defence, he could well find a dream alternative to Laporte in the form of Roma's Roger Ibanez.

Who is Roger Ibanez?

The 24-year-old centre-back has been a central figure for the Serie A side since joining on an initial loan deal from Atalanta back in the summer of 2020, with recent reports in Italy having suggested that Tottenham are now leading the race for the Brazilian's signature.

The belief is that the Italian outfit could be open to selling the two-cap international this summer in order to help balance the books, with a fee of around €40m (£34m) having been suggested with just two years left to run on his existing deal.

Much like Laporte - who stands at 6 foot 2 - the 6 foot 1 ace is an imposing presence in the defensive unit at the Stadio Olimpico, having typically operated on the left of a back three during his time under current boss, Jose Mourinho.

Lauded as "untouchable" by the former Spurs head coach, Ibanez has showcased his ball-winning prowess of late as he ranks in the top 3% among his European peers for tackles made as well as in the top 18% for interceptions, while Laporte, by contrast, ranks in just the bottom 1% and the bottom 3% for those same two metrics, respectively.

While perhaps not quite as adept at playing out from the back as the City ace - who ranks in the top 1% for both progressive carries and progressive passes - the one-time Fluminense man is still comfortable on the ball as he ranks in the top 23% for successful take-ons, a better record than that of his counterpart (bottom 38%).

Ibanez would also offer the benefit of his superior threat in an attacking sense as he ranks in the top 8% for total shots and in the top 19% for non-penalty goals, while Laporte ranks in just the top 20% for total shots and the bottom 20% for non-penalty goals.

With the latter man also enduring his fair share of injury woes in recent years during his time in England, it could well be the case that the Roma rock represents an ideal alternative for Postecoglou and co.