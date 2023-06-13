There has been an update in Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Roma defender, Roger Ibanez...

What's the latest on Ibanez to Tottenham?

According to Italian outlet Roma Giallorossa, the Lilywhites are said to have 'intensified' their contacts with the Serie A side regarding a deal for the 24-year-old, with the report suggesting that a bid for the Brazilian could be imminent.

The piece goes on to add that while Jose Mourinho's side are looking to recoup a fee of around €35m (£30m) if they are to cash on the former Atalanta man this summer, an offer of around €30m (£26m) could well be enough to help reach an agreement.

The report also notes that while London rivals West Ham United are also keeping tabs on the centre-back, it is Spurs who are currently leading the race for his signature, with new boss Ange Postecoglou said to be an 'admirer' of the two-cap international.

Should Tottenham sign Roger Ibanez?

It does appear that defensive recruits are something of a necessity for the aforementioned Postecoglou ahead of next season, particularly with The Telegraph only recently reporting that the likes of Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez are all facing uncertain futures at N17.

That need for change has come following a rather disastrous campaign for the club which saw the north London outfit ship 63 goals in the top flight, ensuring they ended the season with the sixth-worst defensive record in the division.

Amid that desperate need to improve an evidently shaky backline, it does appear that long-serving skipper Hugo Lloris is likely to be on his way, with the 36-year-old Frenchman having notably made four errors leading to goals in the league in 2022/23 - the most of any player in the Premier League.

While the veteran asset is not yet out the door, the recent speculation is that Spurs are already closing in on a possible replacement, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that talks are "ongoing" regarding the bid to bring Brentford's David Raya to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Spaniard has warranted that interest after recording the most saves (154) in the division in the most recent campaign, ensuring he could be just the man that Postecoglou needs in the sticks to improve the club's defensive woes.

The ex-Celtic boss could improve the spine of the team even further with the addition of Ibanez, with the "outstanding" talent - as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting - having sparkled at the Stadio Olimpico of late after his part in Roma's surge to the Europa League final.

A player who is something of a rock at the back, the 6 foot 1 ace notably ranks in the top 3% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for interceptions made, as well as in the top 18% for tackles made, showcasing his ball-winning prowess.

The one-time Fluminense man notably averaged four tackles and interceptions combined per game in 33 Serie A outings in 2022/23, with that a far superior record to the likes of Dier (2.0), Lenglet (2.2) and Sanchez (2.0).

That stellar statistical record would appear to indicate that Ibanez could be the centre-back upgrade that Postecoglou's side are desperately in need of, with it no doubt exciting to imagine the improvements that can be made with the Brazilian - and the aforementioned Raya - lining up in the defensive ranks next term.