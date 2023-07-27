As Tottenham Hotspur continue their search for a new centre-back, the Lilywhites could potentially have an opening to secure a bargain deal for AS Roma star, Roger Ibanez.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

Speculation has been rife in recent weeks that the north Londoners are in negotiations for both Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven in their quest to bolster the backline, although there has thus far been little movement with regard to either of those two deals.

As such, the aforementioned Ibanez could represent a dream alternative as far as Ange Postecoglou is concerned, with Italian outlet Roma Giallorossa reporting that the Premier League side are 'back in the running' for the Brazilian ace.

Having been linked with the 24-year-old earlier in the window, the report suggests that Spurs could now pounce on the Serie A side's apparent need to sell in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, with €25m (£21m) believed to be enough to get a deal over the line.

Should Tottenham sign Rodger Ibanez?

Having been touted around £34m and £42.5m for the signings of Van de Ven and Tapsoba, respectively, as per 90min - as well as a further £50m for Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen - it would then make sense to snap up a player like Ibanez for a fraction of that cost in the near future.

With Tottenham currently on the lookout for a new central defender, there have been reports that the club have accepted an offer from Spartak Moscow for Davinson Sanchez, albeit with the Colombian international seemingly 'reluctant' to join the Russian outfit, as per BBC Sport.

The 27-year-old may be forced to accept his fate if another centre-back does arrive at N17 over the coming weeks, with the former Ajax man seemingly surplus to requirements after starting just eight league games last season, having also been booed by his own supporters amid the eventual defeat to AFC Bournemouth back in April.

With a fresh start needed, the signing of Ibanez could prove the final straw for Sanchez's time in north London, with the Roma rock - who has been lauded as "untouchable" in the past by manager Jose Mourinho - likely to prove something of an upgrade.

The difference in quality between the pair is showcased by the fact that while Sanchez averaged just two tackles and interceptions per game from his 18 league outings in 2022/23, his fellow South American gem averaged four tackles and interceptions per game from his 33 Serie A appearances, while also ranking in the top 3% in Europe's top five leagues among those in his position with regard to interceptions.

With Spurs having shipped 63 league goals last season - the sixth-worst defensive record in the division - it is easy to see why defensive reinforcements are on the agenda, with Ibanez evidently a figure who is something of an expert at regaining possession and sniffing out danger, as he also ranked fifth in Italy's top flight for balls recovered in 2022/23.

A further benefit of Ibanez's addition is the former Atalanta man's attacking threat as he also chipped in with three league goals for Mourinho's side last term, while the current Spurs man, by contrast, failed to get on the scoresheet, proving himself something of a liability at both ends of the pitch.

If the Lilywhites are to emerge as a better, more competitive outfit next season, then such signings could well be the way to go.