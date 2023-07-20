Tottenham Hotspur are believed to in the mix to sign AS Roma defender, Roger Ibanez, with Ange Postecoglou continuing his search to find new centre-back recruits ahead of next season.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

As per recent speculation, the Lilywhites are believed to be nearing a 'conclusion' in their negotiations for Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba amid that centre-back search, with the latter man deemed to be the 'top target' at present, according to 90min.

While the north Londoners are hoping to strike a deal for less than the 24-year-old €50m (£43m) asking price, they could also be eyeing possible alternatives if a compromise cannot be met, with Italian outlet Siamolaroma reporting that Postecoglou and co are interested in the aforementioned Ibanez.

The report outlines that the likes of Fulham and Newcastle United are also showing an interest in the two-cap Brazil international, with the Serie A side said to be willing to discuss a possible exit for a fee of around €35m (£30m).

Should Tottenham sign Roger Ibanez?

Despite the ongoing focus on Tapsoba, it may prove to be a wise move if Spurs are to look to a slightly cheaper option such as Ibanez instead, with the former Atalanta man having sparkled during his time at the Stadio Olimpico thus far.

The 6 foot 1 rock was notably dubbed "outstanding" by journalist Josh Bunting last year after helping the Italian giants to Europa Conference League glory, having so far racked up 149 appearances in all competitions for the club after arriving on an initial loan deal back in 2020.

The one-time Fluminense sensation has also been the recipient of hefty praise from manager Jose Mourinho in recent times, with the former Tottenham boss lauding him as "untouchable", while also describing the defender as a player who has "given everything he has" during his time in Rome.

If Postecoglou was to firm up his interest in the Brazilian he would be acquiring a figure who is particularly adept at winning back possession at the heart of the backline, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 3% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for interceptions, as well as in the top 18% for tackles made.

That is a superior record to what Tapsoba has achieved in Germany over the past 365 days, with the Burkina Faso international ranking in just the bottom 39% for interceptions and just the top 36% for tackles.

While Ibanez is perhaps less adept at playing out from the back - as he ranks in just the bottom 21% for progressive passes, in contrast to Tapsoba (top 5%) - the in-demand ace does boast a pass accuracy rate of 87.7% as a marker of his composure on the ball, with that placing him slightly ahead of the Leverkusen man (86.4%).

Although Mourinho's prior 'untouchable' remark may ensure that it proves a difficult task trying to prise Ibanez away from Roma this summer, the £32k-per-week machine would represent an ideal option as far as Postecoglou is concerned.

With Spurs needing to improve upon last season's dismal defensive record - after shipping 63 league goals - such a signing could help to bring back some much-needed solidity at N17.