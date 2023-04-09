Tottenham Hotspur are yet to decide just who will be the permanent successor to Antonio Conte at N17, with the experienced Italian having been relieved of his duties last month following a toxic end to his time in north London.

Amid the mounting problems regarding the 53-year-old's latter days at the club - including limp exits in both the FA Cup and Champions League, as well as branding his players "selfish" following the draw with Southampton - one further issue was the former Chelsea man's inability to promote young talent, having rarely looked to the academy ranks.

As the Daily Mail noted back in March, there was said to be frustration brewing among the youth staff due to Conte's unwillingness to give youngsters a chance, with any new appointment likely needing to take a closer focus on the Lilywhites' potential stars of the future.

One such talent who is generating a lot of fuss at present is 18-year-old striker, Jamie Donley, with the Northern Irishman having scored eight goals and provided eight assists in all competitions this season, for both the U21s and the U18 side.

The marksman's record in that latter age group currently stands at a remarkable tally of 26 goals and ten assists in just 40 appearances, with it easy to see why the "natural finisher" - as per journalist Josh Bunting - has been heralded as the 'new Harry Kane', according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The prolific gem is not the only emerging starlet who could also go on to strengthen Spurs' forward line in the years to come, however, with fellow teen Jaden Williams having also been setting tongues wagging with his displays in the youth ranks.

Who is Tottenham's Jaden Williams?

Much like Donley, the young forward - who can feature through the middle or on either flank - has been in stunning form in the youth set-up in recent times, having scored 11 goals and provided four assists across all fronts this season, including 12 goal involvements in just 15 games at Premier League U18 level.

The 'lively' gem - as hailed by Tottenham's official website - is still waiting for his first taste of life in the first-team, although the belief is that the 18-year-old could well be another future sensation, with his overall record for the U18s standing at 22 goals and nine assists in just 41 games to date.

The London-born menace was notably lauded for such explosive form by Spurs insider John Wenham back in December 2021, with the respected source describing him as a "very powerful player" who has perhaps gone "under the radar" at times, after being "overshadowed" by Donley.

A Wenham went on to add, Williams is certainly "one to watch out for", with it hopefully not too long before the £180-per-week dynamo is able to showcase his worth at senior level, with any new manager set to have a real gem on their hands.

It is a truly mouthwatering prospect, indeed, to think that both the Englishman and Donley could potentially be unleashed in tandem in the coming years, with such an eye-catching duo potentially set to save chairman Daniel Levy millions on new recruits.