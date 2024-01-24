Tottenham Hotspur have already added Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin to their first-team squad this month and they are reportedly looking to complete a third deal before the end of the January transfer window.

Tottenham in pole position for attacker

According to Football Insider, Spurs are in pole position to secure a swoop for a young winger, who would not arrive at the club until the end of the season.

The report claims that the Lilywhites are currently leading the race to seal the signature of Club Brugge starlet Antonio Nusa, who The Guardian claimed is valued at £25m, but are set to face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

It states that they need to raise funds, potentially through the sale of Miguel Almiron, to sign the attacker and that they have held internal talks about a move for him, which means that Daniel Levy could face a battle to land a late in the window agreement for the talented ace.

Spurs have jumped ahead of their rivals by offering to send him back to Brugge on loan for the rest of the season, as he is keen to remain at the club until the summer.

Ange Postecoglou could now land an upgrade on Brennan Johnson, albeit for the 2024/25 campaign, by beating Newcastle to Nusa's signature this month.

Brennan Johnson's struggles this season

Spurs signed the Wales international from Nottingham Forest last summer and the winger has not been able to provide consistent quality out wide.

The 22-year-old whiz has contributed with one goal and four assists in 18 Premier League appearances and 15 starts for the Lilywhites so far this term.

Johnson has found the back of the net once from an Expected Goals of 3.47 and has registered four assists from an Expected Assists of 1.85.

This suggests that the young forward has been very wasteful in front of goals with the opportunities that his teammates have created for him, whilst his fellow attackers have outperformed the quality of chances that he has provided them with.

The stats that show why Nusa could be an upgrade on Johnson

Spurs could land an upgrade on the underperfoming winger by signing Nusa, whose form for Brugge this season suggests he has the potential to be an exciting signing.

23/24 Pro League Antonio Nusa (via Sofascore) Appearances 15 Starts Six xG 2.42 Goals Three xA 2.32 Assists Two

As you can see from the table above, the 18-year-old whiz, who analyst Ben Mattinson claimed has "electric" pace, has outperformed his xG and been let down, slightly, by his teammates in front of goal this season in the Pro League.

Johnson has two more league assists than Nusa despite his chances culminating in a lower xA number, and has two fewer goals than the Brugge star despite being provided with 1.05 more xG.

These statistics suggest that the Norway international, who has registered three assists in three European Championship qualifiers for his country, could be far more effective than the current Spurs attacker in the final third based on their respective form this season.

If Nusa can translate his form over to the Premier League then he could be far more ruthless with his finishing and have the quality to create better opportunities for his teammates to find the back of the net, which is why the young whiz would be an upgrade on Johnson for Postecoglou.

At the age of 18, he is also four years younger than the Welshman and could be a fantastic long-term signing who could develop and improve over time.