It was a Premier League campaign of ups and downs for Tottenham Hotspur last season, as new boss Ange Postecoglou led them to a ten-game unbeaten streak at the start but just missed out on Champions League qualification at the end.

Now, getting into the Europa League in the club's first year without Harry Kane is an achievement in and of itself, but there's still a feeling that if they weren't so ravaged by injury and a few starts, were able to maintain their form for that little bit longer, Spurs would be back on the biggest stage in 2024/25.

That said, one player who enjoyed an incredibly productive year in terms of goals and assists was club captain Son Heung-min.

However, he could have some extra competition next season as, based on recent reports, Daniel Levy and Co may be about to bring in the perfect rival for the South Korean international.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano via GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are looking to bolster their frontline this summer and have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Pedro Neto as a 'concrete target.'

Romano has revealed that the Lilywhites are "in regular contact with the agent of Pedro Neto" and that the club would be "happy to try again" to sign him in the coming weeks.

However, he also clarifies that due to the number of injuries the talented winger has suffered in recent seasons, they would only be willing to do so in "normal conditions, not crazy conditions", which would mean the Old Gold dramatically reducing their £60m valuation.

If the Midlands side acquiesce to a somewhat reduced price, signing Neto may be too good a transfer to miss out on, especially if he could provide more of a challenge to Son next season.

How Neto compares to Son

Now, the elephant in the room is Neto's poor injury record, and there is simply no getting away from it. Last season alone, he missed 19 games due to two hamstring injuries.

However, if he were brought to Spurs to challenge for a place in the team on the left, as he is left-footed and has started more games on that side in his career, he wouldn't be expected to play every game. He could come in and out of the team with Son to ensure they both got the rest they needed and remained fresh for the biggest games.

So, with that in mind, how does he compare to the South Korean icon regarding their output?

Neto vs Son Player Neto Son Appearances 24 36 Goals 3 17 Assists 11 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.58 0.75 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It's the former Bayer Leverkusen star who comes out ahead here, but it's close enough to suggest that the Old Gold's "monster", as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, could be incredible in Postecoglou's system.

In 24 appearances, the 24-year-old scored three goals and provided 11 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.71 games. In contrast, the South Korean star scored 17 goals and provided ten assists, which equates to a goal involvement every 1.33 games.

Ultimately, while the concerns around his injury are genuine and shouldn't be ignored, signing Neto for a reduced fee this summer could be a genius move for Spurs, as the idea of him rotating starts with an ageing Son is an exciting prospect indeed.