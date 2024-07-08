Tottenham have started their summer transfer window with purpose, acquiring Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray for around £40m, and Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden for £8.5m.

Ange Postecoglou will be happy with the investment so far ahead of the next Premier League season, getting some very promising young midfielders, but attention could now turn to some forward reinforcements, to help the likes of Son Heung-min in the next campaign, spearheading the attack.

Son scored 17 goals in 36 appearances last season for Spurs, with the next-best tally coming from Richarlison, netting 12 goals in his 31 appearances. They were the only two players to get double-digit goal tallies.

Tottenham chasing England international

According to reports from GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are seriously considering a move for Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze.

It is understood Eze is open to offers, and he has a release clause of £60m plus £8m in add-ons. It's reported that there has been talks with agents to discover the potential terms of a deal.

The reports also state Spurs interest in Rennes winger Desire Doue. However, with his fee possibly being inflated towards that similar £60m fee that Eze would cost, it could deter Tottenham from getting involved.

The England international could add that extra creative spark in attacking areas for the Lilywhites, with an ability to add goals from open play and set pieces too. The 26-year-old made 31 appearances in all competitions for Palace last season, scoring 11 goals, and providing six assists.

How Eze is similar to Euro 2024 star Jamal Musiala

The players rank as each other's closest "similar player" via FBref's compare feature, and whilst one has been lighting Euro 2024 up, the other has made a few appearances from the bench, but the similarities in their styles of play and best qualities are worth speaking on.

Musiala - once of Chelsea - made 38 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich last season, scoring 12 goals, and providing eight assists. The German also started all five of Germany's Euro 2024 games, scoring three goals.

Both players want to be heavily involved in the attacking third, whether it's creating chances for others, or finding space for a shot themselves. Eze only got three fewer G/A for Palace last season, as Musiala got for Bayern, and this was playing in a far worse side.

Both players love to beat their man, taking players on and using their high level of dribbling to create chances and advantages. Eze averages 3.02 successful take-ons per 90, but surprisingly only averages 2.98 progressive carries per 90.

Whilst Musiala averages 4.07 successful take-ons per 90, ranking him in the top 1% of wingers and attacking midfielders in Europe for this metric, but also averages 5.3 progressive carries per 90, nearly double Eze in this stat. Either way, they are both very strong ball carriers who love to make things happen in the final third.

The fact Musiala makes more could well be down to the fact Musiala is playing in a much more ball-dominant team, where teams sit off a bit deeper and progressive carries are important to breaking the lines, whilst Palace for large parts of the season, were hitting teams on the break.

So, by putting Eze in a possession-orientated side, he would get far more frequent chances to carry the ball and get into 1v1 situations, which would see vast improvements in his other metrics, and also his G/A output on a better side.