Now that the January transfer window is closed, Tottenham Hotspur can look back on it as a great success, having welcomed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin in the early stages. And now the good news is set to continue, with Ange Postecoglou potentially handed a late fitness boost ahead of his side's next game against Everton.

Tottenham team news

The Lilywhites have had quite the campaign of injuries, exposing their lack of squad depth throughout. The return of James Maddison was certainly a welcome sight last time out against Brentford, however, as he made his first Premier League appearance since a lengthy spell on the sidelines, helping Spurs to a 3-2 victory.

Postecoglou spoke about the midfielder's return, saying via Reuters: "(Maddison) got more and more into the game and I think he's one of the guilty ones who spent more time in the first half chatting to the ref than getting on the ball.

"That's not what we want him to do. We want him to play football and I thought in the second half his quality shone through and when he's like that, and I'm sure that game will do him the world of good, it just gives us so much more flow."

If Maddison's return wasn't enough of a boost, the North London club could now welcome back Pape Matar Sarr after he was knocked out of AFCON with Senegal by Ivory Coast on penalties in the last 16.

Postecoglou confirmed that Sarr faces a late fitness test and decision ahead of the Everton game, saying via Spurs' official website: "We'll see how it goes. He's had a long trip back so we'll see how he holds up in training and make a decision around him. Everyone else got through the game ok, we're the same as Wednesday night."

"Great" Sarr is quietly crucial for Spurs

Whilst the spotlight will undoubtedly continue to shine on Maddison in Spurs' midfield, Sarr will continue to impress behind the Lilywhites' protagonists flying forward. The midfielder's return should hand Postecoglou a major boost in the coming games, potentially starting against Everton, with Sarr's stats representing a player who's been at the top of his game so far this season.

Pape Matar Sarr Percentile vs positional peers in similar leagues Progressive Carries Per 90 (1.85) 72nd percentile Progressive Passes Per 90 (6.54) 82nd percentile Assists Per 90 (0.20) 91st percentile Aerials Won Per 90 (1.32) 71st percentile

It's no surprise that Sarr's performances have been praised so highly by Postecoglou, who said via The Spurs Web earlier this season: "Yeah, brilliant. He’s been great from the moment I arrived. He’s got a great energy about him, but he’s got quality there too.

"He’s one of those midfielders who causes the opposition real problems because whether it’s him running with the ball or without the ball, he runs forward, he runs aggressively and he disrupts the opposition. He’s just got a great temperament for a young guy. So really pleased for him.”