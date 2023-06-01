Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Ivan Perisic now wants to leave Spurs this summer, and specifically has a desire to re-join former side Inter Milan.

Who could leave Spurs this summer?

This summer could be one of the most crucial at Spurs in recent memory as chairman Daniel Levy attempts, and arguably fails, to spin many different plates.

The north Londoners, having failed to secure European football for next season, are also still on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Antonio Conte over two months ago.

Tottenham are also said to be chasing a sporting director to replace the departed Fabio Paratici, who was forced to resign from his managing director role following a 30-month worldwide ban from football.

Amidst all of this work, Spurs are in danger of falling in behind in the transfer market, even if some reports suggest they're already pushing for James Maddison of Leicester City.

To balance the books and fund transfers of this ilk, the Lilywhites will need to offload squad members, with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, defender Davinson Sanchez and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso being among the names who could depart.

As well as the aforementioned trio, a report by Calciomercato from Italy now suggests that 2022 summer signing Perisic may soon follow.

According to their information, the Croatia legend wants to leave Spurs this summer, and is desperate to re-join Inter - who have just reached a Champions League final without him.

The outlet claims Perisic "pushes" to wear the Nerazzurri jersey again, and the 34-year-old has a "desire to say goodbye to London" after just one year.

The versatile player has apparently maintained good relations with Inter in recent months, with it now looking like he is eyeing a San Siro reunion.

Who is Ivan Perisic?

Signed by Spurs in the summer of 2022, Perisic formed one of the major contingent of signings bought to back Conte for the 22/23 campaign.

Thereafter, the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star went on to make 34 Premier League appearances under Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason (WhoScored).

He also ranks in Tottenham's top ten best-performers by average match rating for last season, having registered more assists (8) than any other Spurs player in the division (WhoScored).

Perisic, called a "top class player" by journalist Siavoush Fallahi, arguably impressed and justified that tag with his contributions going forward.

Only fellow wing-back Pedro Porro averaged more crosses into the box than Perisic, and going by these numbers, Inter may well be interested in taking their former star back.