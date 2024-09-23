Tottenham Hotspur secured their second win of the Premier League season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Brentford, having gone behind inside the opening minute. Summer signing Dominic Solanke scored his first goal for the club, tapping in from close range after rebounding James Maddison's miss, and Ange Postecoglou will be hoping for plenty more moments like that from the English centre-forward.

He is the first summer signing to score for Spurs in the Premier League this season and bolstering the manager's attacking options looks set to be on the agenda for January.

In fact, Daniel Levy has already started to identify targets to pursue in the next transfer window, to potentially boost the attacking ranks ahead of the second half of the season, with Richarlison's injury issues made worse by new signing Wilson Odobert also picking up a problem last week.

Latest Tottenham transfer news

According to CaughtOffside, Spurs are one of a number of clubs interested in a swoop to sign Galatasaray winger Baris Yilmaz after the turn of the year. The report claims that fellow Premier League sides Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest are also keen on the Turkey international. This shows that the Lilywhites will face competition for his services if they decide to make a move for him in 2025.

It states that the Super Lig champions are willing to allow the forward - who can also play up front - to move on for a fee of around €30m (£25m) and that there could be movement on his situation in the 'not too distant' future. CaughtOffside adds that Spurs have been closely following Yilmaz's progress with the Turkish giants, but does not reveal whether or not Levy is prepared to make an official offer for his services in January.

Yilmaz has already earned comparisons to Gareth Bale

Speaking to GS Gazette, as quoted by the Daily Express, Kayserispor manager Ilker Puren compared the 24-year-old star to former Tottenham star Gareth Bale. Puren stated that they are similar in terms of their strength and speed with the ball at their feet, as they can "sprint three or four meters after eliminating the opponent with the ball".

Bale graced the flanks for Spurs for a number of years, scoring 71 goals and providing 53 assists in 237 games across two spells, as a scorer and a creator of goals. Yilmaz, like the retired Welsh superstar, is a right winger who can provide his team with goals and assists at an impressive rate, based on his form since the start of last season.

24/25 Super Lig Baris Yilmaz Appearances 6 xG 1.68 Goals 4 Big chances created 3 Assists 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 24-year-old ace has enjoyed a terrific start to the current campaign, with four goals and three 'big chances' created for his teammates in six appearances. This comes after the Turkish wizard produced six goals and created ten 'big chances' in 28 starts in the Super Lig during the 2023/24 campaign for Galatasaray.

If Levy wants to bolster Postecoglou's options in the wide areas ahead of the second half of the season, Yilmaz could be an exciting option to pursue, with his record in Turkey and the comparisons to Bale.