Tottenham Hotspur opted against directly replacing Harry Kane last summer, with freshly-anointed Ange Postecoglou instead choosing to spread the recouped an initial £85m fee for the Three Lions captain across the pitch.

The myriad additions, namely Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, had a transformative effect on the Spurs squad but greater depth is now needed after injuries pulled Tottenham away from early title contention, ultimately missing out on top four too.

Kane, Tottenham's record scorer, has since scored 44 goals from 45 matches for Bayern Munich, and thus Postecoglou and Co will need to choose wisely in securing a reliable new marksman.

Spurs transfer news

According to Sky Sports News, Tottenham have joined Manchester United and a number of other Premier League clubs in adding Lille striker Jonathan David to their summer shortlists.

While there hasn't been any official contact between clubs yet, David, having entered the final year of his contract, will be allowed to leave this summer, and Spurs are indeed keen.

Separate recent reports claim that the Canadian striker's sale will demand a £25m outlay.

Why Jonathan David is one of the best around

David has been a reliable scorer for Lille over the years, scoring 84 goals across 183 matches after moving to France from Belgian team Gent in a €30m (£25m) deal back in 2020.

Jonathan David: Ligue 1 Stats by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 2023/24 34 19 4 0.68 2022/23 37 24 4 0.76 2021/22 38 15 0 0.39 2020/21 37 13 3 0.43 Stats via Transfermarkt

The 24-year-old has demonstrably improved his attacking ability over the past two years and will now feel ready to try his foot in the Premier League, actually hailed for his "absolutely insane" shooting skills by journalist Antonio Mango.

David might not be Kane but he does offer a certain semblance to the iconic Lilywhites forward, ranking among the top 3% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 20% for progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

Kane is one of the pre-eminent goalscorers of his generation but he's also an unrivalled playmaker from No. 9, ranking among the top 10% of forwards for assists and the top 11% for progressive passes per 90.

David, in this regard, would be able to emulate some of the 30-year-old's more unique qualities while maintaining his own sense of prowess in striking on goal too. David, after all, also ranks among the top 17% of forwards for goals scored but only the top 49% for shots taken, emphasising his clinical quality. It is not a surprise, therefore, to see him celebrated as "one of the best strikers in the world" by Canadian reporter Tony Marinaro.

By acquiring his signature, Heung-min Son would be free to feature in his favoured role on the left flank more often, the South Korean blending his own remarkable dynamism against David's multi-strength forward style.

It may, unfortunately, knock Richarlison down the pecking order, but the Canada international would undoubtedly prove to be an upgrade, with the Brazilian enjoying a purple patch last season but only starting 18 Premier League matches as injuries overpowered his good form.

The 26-year-old's chequered past in front of goal as a Lilywhite is likely a key reason behind Postecoglou's willingness to cash in, with Saudi Pro League suitors among those interested in signing Richarlison this summer.

One thing's for certain, David would be an interesting profile to complete the Tottenham frontline, finally succeeding Kane with a player capable of playing his old role and enhancing the overall fluency. He is, as they say, one of the best around. Kane is too, so this seems like a fabulous pick if they are to finally replace their record goalscorer.