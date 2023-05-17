With the Premier League season coming to a close, the wait continues to see just who will be named as the new permanent manager at Tottenham Hotspur, with chairman Daniel Levy likely keen to make the right call following a turbulent last few months - and years - at N17.

The Lilywhites have been forced to hand the reins to Ryan Mason on a short-term basis following the failed appointment of Cristian Stellini, with the latter man having himself only taken on the job amid the sacking of his compatriot and colleague, Antonio Conte.

In pursuit of a long-term successor to the latter man, the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann did appear to be potential targets for the north London outfit, albeit with the former now on his way to rivals Chelsea, while the latter man is seemingly not in the running for the vacancy.

With new alternatives needing to be found with the summer transfer window fast approaching, a recent report from FC Inter News has suggested that Spurs have approached the agent of Inter Milan boss, Simone Inzaghi, regarding the possibility of taking charge at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Should Spurs appoint Simone Inzaghi?

The decision to move for the Inter head coach will certainly spark nerves among the Spurs support, with the Premier League side no doubt hoping to avoid a repeat of Conte's time at the club, with the ex-Chelsea man having also made the move to England from San Siro.

Like Inzaghi - who guided the Nerazzurri to the Coppa Italia last season - Conte also claimed silverware after winning the Scudetto during the 2020/21 campaign, before ultimately ending up in north London in November 2021, having left his post in Italy a few months earlier.

Not only are the two men alike in that sense, but Inzaghi - who replaced his compatriot in the dugout at Inter - also mirrors the former Tottenham boss due to his preferred 3-5-2 formation, with Conte having also favoured a back three throughout his time in Italy, as well as in N17.

That perhaps pragmatic style appears to be at odds with the "free-flowing" approach that Levy is seemingly chasing, with Inzaghi's Inter having thus far scored 66 goals in 35 league games this season, a record almost mirrored by Spurs this term (65 goals in 36 top-flight games).

While previously hailed as "one of the most talented young managers in the world" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the former Lazio boss may simply not be the dream fit that Tottenham are in need of, with a clean break away from Conte's style seemingly needed.