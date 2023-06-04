Tottenham Hotspur may give Ivan Perisic another year at the club despite speculation over his future in N17, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Ivan Perisic?

According to Calciomercato, Perisic is said to want to return to his former club Inter Milan in the summer following a disappointing campaign for all involved at Tottenham.

The report states that the Croatia international wants to leave Spurs despite having a year left on his £180k-per-week contract at his current employers; however, Inter Milan may struggle to afford his hefty wages.

As per The Evening Standard, it is claimed that Perisic could be on his way out of Tottenham in the off-season alongside fellow teammate Ryan Sessegnon.

There is also uncertainty over the future of defensive trio Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez, who may also benefit from a new challenge elsewhere.

In 2022/23, Perisic made 44 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, registering one goal and 12 assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Perisic may be kept around for another year at Tottenham despite the fact that he seemingly would be open to an exit.

Jones told FFC: "I'm not sure about Perisic, to be honest. I can see him hanging around. I think that sign a two-year deal, the first year definitely hasn't gone as we'd have expected, but that's because we were expecting Conte to be there all season and for things to probably go better than they did under him. But, I think there's a possibility he hangs around."

Should Tottenham Hotspur keep hold of Ivan Perisic?

Realistically, a lot will depend on who Tottenham turn to as their next manager and whether they see Perisic's experience as a valuable commodity to keep around in north London.

Right now, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is the leading candidate for the role and has been booked in for further talks with the club next week; nevertheless, ex-Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has also been internally discussed, as per Fabrizio Romano.

WhoScored notes that 34-year-old Perisic managed to record an average of 1.4 key passes per match in the Premier League across 2022/23, demonstrating his ability to play an important part in chance creation for the Lilywhites.

FBRef also take into account that the former Inter Milan star performed 87 progressive carries over the course of the campaign, illustrating his ability to be an offensive threat from either the right or left flank.

His versatility is also a plus point when reviewing whether Spurs will keep Perisic on going into next season; nevertheless, we will find out more in the next few months once the club announce who their permanent successor to Antonio Conte will be.