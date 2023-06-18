Tottenham Hotspur hold a 'genuine' interest in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

As per The Daily Star, Tottenham are keen on Sancho this summer and are lining up a high-profile swoop to try and entice the £350k-a-week ace to Hotspur Way.

The report states that Spurs are 'definitely interested' in the 23-year-old and Ange Postecoglou is also said to want Leicester City midfielder James Maddison as the Australian boss eyes a squad rebuild.

Sancho has endured an inconsistent time of things at Manchester United since completing a £73 million move to the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021, as per BBC Sport.

talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has been sympathetic to Sancho's predicament and backed him to find his feet again, stating: “He hasn’t shown enough at all. You’ve got to find a way to overcome it. There’s a million excuses out there if you want to go and look for them. The fact is you’re not going to get game time if you’re not showing the manager in training that you can do a job. I feel sorry for him, he’s got to get away and get his career back on track and honestly, I don’t think it would be a bad thing if he went back to where he came from.”

FootballTransfers claim that Manchester United would be open to selling the winger this window and Aston Villa are also monitoring his situation.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has stated that Spurs do hold a genuine attraction towards Sancho as they target him this summer.

Jacobs told FFC: "At this point, they've not approached Manchester United directly. They've not put an offer down on the table, but it is fair to say that the interest in Sancho is genuine. He's an option for Spurs for sure, but there's still work to be done if they're to progress the deal in any way."

Would Jadon Sancho thrive at Tottenham Hotspur?

Sancho, who was called an "unusual player" by The Athletic, is someone who possesses extreme talent; however, it is fair to say that he has struggled to deliver on his early career promise shown since his move to Manchester United and a new challenge may suit the London-born attacker ahead of next term.

In 2022/23, the former Borussia Dortmund man amassed 41 appearances in all competitions, registering seven goals and three assists, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef take into account that Sancho has been an efficient chance provider for the Red Devils this term, successfully completing 113 shot-creating actions in total.

WhoScored further lend credence to his creative qualities and detail that Sancho made an average of 1.7 key passes per match in the Premier League.

All things considered, Tottenham may be the perfect environment for Sancho to find his feet and produce consistent performances looking ahead.