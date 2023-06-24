Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher may be a 'better signing' for the Lilywhites than Leicester City playmaker James Maddison but the latter is more likely to sign, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Conor Gallagher and James Maddison?

According to Football London, Tottenham have identified Chelsea midfielder Gallagher as a target this summer as they look to strengthen their engine room under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have shortlisted the £50k-a-week earner following a meeting between Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy to discuss their transfer priorities for this window.

On the other hand, The Northern Echo claim that Tottenham are now 'strong favourites' to sign Maddison from Leicester City in the off-season amid interest from Newcastle United in his services.

The England international reportedly has designs on moving to London and that is said to have put Spurs in pole position to land Maddison despite the Magpies being able to offer him Champions League football in 2023/24.

Contractually, Maddison has one more year on his deal at the King Power Stadium before it expires in June 2024 and he pockets around £110,000 per week, as per Capology.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Gallagher may actually be a 'better signing' for Spurs than Maddison this summer.

Brown told FFC: "Of the two, you could argue that Gallagher might actually be a better signing for Spurs. That being said, it does seem that Spurs are trying harder to get Maddison than they are for Gallagher. I haven't heard they're out there pushing for Conor Gallagher right now. So, of the two, I think that it's more likely that Maddison goes there."

Would Conor Gallagher and James Maddison both improve Tottenham Hotspur?

Gallagher and Maddison could both add some fresh energy to Spurs' midfield heading into next term, which will be needed as they try to recover from a disappointing eighth-placed finish last time out.

In 2022/23, Gallagher made 45 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, registering three goals and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Maddison enjoyed a productive campaign at the King Power despite suffering relegation, notching ten goals and nine assists in 32 outings for Leicester City, as per Transfermarkt.

Movement with regard to outgoings in midfield at Tottenham may be a key factor in whether Gallagher or Maddison pitches up at Hotspur Way this summer.

SPORT BILD journalist Christian Falk has confirmed on Twitter that experienced Spurs ace Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg could be one name to make way this window amid interest from Bayern Munich in offering him an escape route from N17.

Nevertheless, it will become more apparent in the next few weeks where Tottenham's transfer priorities lie as they get ready for the new season under Postecoglou.