An update has emerged on Tottenham Hotspur target James Maddison and his thoughts on a potential move to north London this summer.

What's the latest on James Maddison to Tottenham?

According to The Daily Mail, the chat from around England's international camp over the past week has been that the attacking midfielder would prefer a move to Spurs over other teams.

The report claims that the former Norwich City playmaker is keen on a switch to join Ange Postecoglou's men following on from Leicester City's relegation to the Championship. It states that they are also interested in signing his Foxes teammate Harvey Barnes, although West Ham United and Arsenal are also keen on the winger.

The Northern Echo recently reported that Newcastle United have been working on a deal to sign Maddison for a number of months and that Leicester currently value the mercurial talent at £50m.

Therefore, this latest claim from the Daily Mail should come as a boost to Postecoglou as the player, who was described as a "magician" by Statman Dave, is seemingly ready to snub other teams in order to push for a move to Spurs.

How did Maddison perform last season?

Despite his team ending the campaign in the bottom three in the Premier League, Maddison enjoyed an excellent season on an individual level as the 26-year-old wizard showcased his ability to score and set-up goals on a regular basis from a number ten position.

The Foxes number ten averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.33 across 30 Premier League appearances and contributed with ten goals and nine assists. He also created 12 'big chances' for his teammates and registered 2.3 key passes per game, which illustrates his creative brilliance.

Only Harry Kane (7.44) averaged a higher Sofascore rating in the top-flight within the Spurs squad and no player managed more than 1.7 key passes per match for the Lillywhites.

These statistics suggest that Maddison, who was only outscored by Kane (30) for Tottenham in the Premier League last term, would provide Postecoglou with some much-needed creativity.

Former manager Brendan Rodgers described Maddison as "one of the best" players in the division and this was backed up by his eighth-placed ranking on average Sofascore ratings last season.

The ex-Coventry City prodigy has proven himself to be an exceptional performer in the top tier of English football, having also produced 12 goals and eight assists for Leicester in 2021/22, and that is why the exciting creator could be a fantastic addition to the squad this summer.