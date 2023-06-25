Tottenham Hotspur target James Maddison wouldn't find it 'easy' to succeed in north London and may need to 'adapt' his game if he was to join the Lilywhites, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

According to The Northern Echo, Tottenham are now 'strong favourites' to sign Maddison from Leicester City this summer as Ange Postecoglou gets to work in N17.

Newcastle United are also keen on the £110k-a-week ace; however, his preference is believed to be moving to London, which has put Spurs in pole position to wrap up a deal for the England international.

The Daily Mail report along similar lines and state that Maddison would be more open to joining Tottenham than their divisional rivals Newcastle United in the off-season.

Leicester City star Harvey Barnes is another name on their radar. At the same time, Arsenal and West Ham United also retain an attraction towards the 25-year-old amid news that Spurs submitted a joint bid of £50 million to try and acquire the Foxes' duo.

Football Insider detail that Leicester City want to recoup £50 million for Maddison, while Spurs want to secure his services on a 'cut-price deal', something which may drag their pursuit on for a while to come in the transfer window.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Maddison could succeed at Hotspur Way; nevertheless, he doesn't believe it would be easy for him to transition from Leicester City to Tottenham.

Brown told FFC: "There's also the fact that Harry Kane, over the years, has gradually become a striker who likes to drop a lot deeper and occupy a lot of those areas on the pitch. I don't think it would be an easy transition for Maddison there, he can certainly do it and could be a success there if he finds a way to adapt, but I don't think it would be easy for him."

Would James Maddison be a success at Tottenham Hotspur?

Maddison absolutely has the ability to be a success at Spurs should he pitch up in north London this summer, though, as always, it remains to be seen with regards to how a player settles into a new environment.

In 2022/23, the England international featured 32 times for Leicester City across all competitions, registering ten goals and nine assists, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Maddison was an inventive presence in midfield for Leicester City from the middle of the park and successfully completed 138 shot-creating actions in the Premier League during the season.

Capable of providing a goal threat either directly or by supplying his teammates, Maddison also recorded around 2.8 shots and 2.3 key passes per match in the English top flight, according to WhoScored.

Getting used to new surroundings would present its own challenges; however, Maddison has the ability and conviction to take these factors into his stride and would be an excellent addition to Spurs' midfield if they manage to secure him this summer.