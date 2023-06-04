Tottenham Hotspur are contenders in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this summer as they look to add some creativity to their midfield, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

As per Football Insider, Tottenham are said to have made Maddison their 'top summer target' and are already 'pushing' to try and acquire the England international despite not having a manager or Director of Football in place.

The report states that Newcastle United and Arsenal are monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old, who could be part of a mass exodus at the King Power Stadium in the off-season due to the Foxes suffering relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

According to The Sun, Spurs are also keen on Maddison's teammate Harvey Barnes and the Lilywhites, alongside Newcastle United, are said to be 'pushing hardest' to land the duo.

Capology understands that Maddison earns £110,000 per week on the books at Leicester City on a contract that runs until June 2024, and it is believed that his price tag is currently set at £50 million.

Cited by The Daily Mail, Manchester City are also targeting Coventry-born midfielder Maddison, potentially leading to a transfer tug-of-war for his services.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Tottenham will be in the mix to sign Maddison this summer alongside other sides.

Jacobs told FFC: "In terms of Premier League suitors, the historical one has been Newcastle. But their focus, if they were only to get one Leicester player, will still be James Maddison. Tottenham are another suitor to watch there, although, with Spurs, we obviously have to understand the new manager and new sporting director."

What have James Maddison's stats been like this season?

Despite Leicester City's relegation, Leicester City's "top player" was in relatively good form for his current employers this season and can count himself unlucky that his efforts weren't enough to save the Foxes from the drop.

All in, Maddison, who has been hailed as "100 times more intelligent than any coach", appeared 32 times in all competitions across 2022/23, registering ten goals and nine assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored takes into account that Maddison has earned an average match rating of 7.24/10 for his exploits on the pitch, comfortably making him Leicester City's most consistent performer this term.

FBRef also shows that the Englishman has excelled in providing chances for his teammates, successfully carrying out 138 shot-creating actions in the Premier League.

Tottenham need some ingenuity in the middle of the park looking ahead to the new season and Maddison could certainly offer some fresh ideas under a new manager as he looks to cement his place in the England set-up for Euro 2024.