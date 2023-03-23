Journalist James Olley has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are not in a position where they can afford to turn down a large bid for star striker Harry Kane.

What's going on with Kane at Spurs?

The forward has been linked with a move away yet again after another season with no silverware at Spurs, and Manchester United have been labelled as a potential destination.

With just over a year remaining on his contract, Spurs have found themselves in a position where they may need to sell their star player in case they want to avoid losing him for free.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Olley claimed that Kane's potential desire to leave, as well as Spurs' underachievements on the pitch, have put the club in a weak position should a big offer arrive for the Englishman in the summer.

He said: "Tottenham are not a club that can just write off a £100m asset for the sake of one season.

"I think if United got anywhere near that figure - 80, 90, 100 million - it would be very difficult for Tottenham to turn that down, particularly if Harry Kane, once again reiterated his desire to leave.

"He has expressed privately that he wants to review that situation at the end of the season. I suggest that probably means whether they're gonna be in the Champions League or not, but moreover than that, if Antonio Conte goes, who are they going to get in?

"The only manager I can think of, aside from Gareth Southgate - but he's obviously in the England job until 2024, anyway - is Mauricio Pochettino, who has that relationship with Kane, who might be able to say to him, 'look, we are going to build here. I've had the assurances, stay with me, stick it out, sign maybe a shorter-term contract, and maybe give us another year'."

Should Spurs sell Harry Kane?

Given the uncertainty of their managerial situation, with Antonio Conte reportedly about to leave the club, as well as the potential of missing out on qualification for the Champions League next season, we think Spurs should cash in on their star man and use the funds to rebuild their squad.

With it considered that upgrades are needed all over the pitch, Kane's value may never be higher than it is now, and the money, combined with the arrival of a head coach with a long-term vision in mind, could help Spurs evolve in the long run, even if there is a short-term dip in performance as a result of Kane's departure.

Pochettino is one of the names linked with the Spurs job, and a big-money sale of Kane would allow him to bring his own players in and have a fresh start without the England captain.