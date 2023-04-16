The Antonio Conte regime at Tottenham Hotspur was brought to an end last month, with chairman Daniel Levy taking the decision to part ways with the experienced Italian with just a matter of weeks left to run until the end of the season, following a turbulent few months at N17.

Aside from the obvious frustration over results - including tame exits in the FA Cup and Champions League - a further factor in the 53-year-old's dismissal may well have been his inability to hand chances to the club's young talent, with the Daily Mail having reported that the Lilywhites' youth staff had become 'disillusioned' due to the lack of a clear pathway into the first-team.

That bewilderment with regard to Conte's unwillingness to promote from within the club undoubtedly stems from the fact there are a number of exciting gems just waiting for a chance to shine, including clinical marksman, Jamie Donley and fellow teenager, Jaden Williams.

Aside from that notable duo, another youngster who could also be a potential star of the future is 21-year-old, Jamie Bowden, with the midfielder said to be "rated highly" by the north London outfit, according to journalist Adam Millington.

Who is Tottenham's Jamie Bowden?

One of the more 'senior' figures in the academy ranks, there will come a point at which young Bowden may well have missed the boat with regard to earning a regular place in the first-team set-up, having notably endured a campaign hampered by an ankle injury so far this season.

That being said, however, the former Republic of Ireland youth international is clearly well-regarded by those at the club having even been named on the bench for the Premier League clash with Newcastle United just over a year ago, having also scored once and provided five assists in the first half of last season on loan at then-League Two outfit Oldham Athletic.

Club insider John Wenham is among those who have a particular fondness for the midfielder's talents, with the respected source having even likened the Middlesex-born gem to ex-Spurs star Michael Carrick, while also revealing how much the playmaker was admired by former boss, Mauricio Pochettino:

"He’s a deep-lying playmaker. The most similar player I have seen to him in recent years is Michael Carrick. He sits right in that holding midfield role and has a brilliant eye for a pass. Poch loved him and called him up to train with the first team a few times."

That likeness to Carrick bodes well for the impact that Bowden could potentially make for Tottenham in the years to come, with the current Middlesbrough boss having previously racked up 75 appearances for the club after signing from rivals West Ham United in the summer of 2004.

Like the emerging gem, Carrick was a truly gifted operator in a deep-lying role in front of the back four, having been lauded as a "complete" player by Spain legend, Xavi Hernandez, while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also previously said of his talents: "He’s one of the best holding midfielders I’ve ever seen in my life, by far."

That comparison between the pair can also be made by the fact that while neither man is prolific, they both also possess the knack for the spectacular, with the former Manchester United man memorably scoring a stunner for the Red Devils against Roma back in 2007, while the current Tottenham ace produced a "world-class" finish for Oldham against Exeter City last season, as per podcaster Chris Cowlin.

To think that Spurs could possibly have a natural successor to the now-retired maestro in the form of Bowden is a truly exciting prospect, with the hope being that the £2.1k-per-week sensation can overcome his previous "bad injuries" - as per Wenham - and earn a chance to shine at senior level.