Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks with Genoa over a deal for centre-back Radu Dragusin. It's not a foregone conclusion that Spurs get Dragusin, with Napoli and Bayern Munich, champions in Italy and Germany respectively, also showing interest, but talks over a move to North London are progressing well.

As Ange Postecoglou tries to get Spurs into next year's Champions League, the here and now isn't his only focus however, and he could turn his attention to a versatile defender who would become an exciting long-term addition.

Gray on Spurs radar

The Daily Mail's Simon Jones has the latest Spurs transfer news, and he reveals that the Lilywhites have been "checking on" Leeds United youngster Archie Gray with a view to a potential transfer.

He's not the only target mentioned, with Tottenham also looking at two more experienced options in Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Leeds were, of course, relegated last season, but they'll be hopeful of a swift return to the Premier League through the play-off route. While they're seven points off the automatic promotion places, they're also nine points ahead of the side in seventh, and with so much to play for, you'd think they may be reluctant to sell a key player in January.

Gray in Bellingham territory

17-year-old Gray, a graduate of the Leeds academy, came through as a midfielder but has actually played the majority of his football as a right-back this season. Manager Daniel Farke handed him his first-team debut on the opening day of the Championship season against Cardiff City, and he made a big impression from the outset to tie down a fairly secure place in the team.

Gray has started 22 of Leeds' 26 second-tier matches so far, and appeared 27 times in all competitions. He ranks fourth in Farke's squad for minutes played (1,998), and has been on the pitch more than any other teenager in the Championship.

To emphasise just how big a talent he is, across the last decade, only six players have logged 1,000 minutes in a Championship season before their 18th birthday, a list that includes Jude Bellingham (now at Real Madrid) and Liverpool stars Harvey Elliott and Joe Gomez.

Gray will double that tally on his next meaningful appearance, and he doesn't even turn 18 until March. It's not as if he's playing for a team near the bottom of the league or fighting for nothing either - he's already a significant figure for promotion chasers.

Gray, hailed as "unreal" by Leeds presenter Joe Wainman, has already won the endorsement of one Spurs player and on-loan Leeds defender in Joe Rodon, who described him as a "starboy" on Instagram. It woudn't be a surprise if the club sought the opinion of their loanee before launching a fully-fledged move.

Inevitably, Spurs won't be the only team in the equation. Borussia Dortmund have already been linked, while scouts from Premier League rivals Liverpool have apparently been watching him too. A transfer battle between numerous elite clubs looms.