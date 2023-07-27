Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas have opened talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga on loan, but chairman Daniel Levy is keen to insert a mandatory buy clause and sell him permanently.

Who will leave Spurs?

Following the confirmed departure of midfielder Harry Winks to Leicester City earlier this transfer window, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou will be eager to offload more players to free up squad space.

The Lilywhites are still chasing two senior centre-back signings, and could make room for another midfielder by selling Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is rumoured to be closing in on an Atletico Madrid move.

Star striker Harry Kane is also embroiled in another transfer saga, two years after his failed move to Man City, with the likes of Bayern Munich, PSG and Man United all credited with an interest as he runs down his contract.

Other players to have been linked with an exit include Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Ben Davies - with Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele mentioned as candidates previously (The Telegraph).

Much will depend on the offers coming in this window and how certain squad members perform in pre-season, with Postecoglou recently hinting he has plans for Lo Celso in particular.

When asked about reports in Spain suggesting he likes the Argentine, the Spurs head coach responded sharply.

"You don't have to go to Spain mate,” he said in a post-match press conference.

“You can just ask me. Yeah, I like Gio. He fits the way we play. I enjoy working with him and he seems to enjoy working with us.”

Sanchez, meanwhile, has been subject to an accepted bid from Spartak Moscow, though there is controversy over dealing with a Russian club amid the ongoing situation in Ukraine - not to mention the player's reservations over joining (BBC).

Tanganga, who found game time difficult to come by last season under Antonio Conte, could be on the move this summer too as journalist Charlie Gordon shares what he's heard.

Writing on Twitter and sharing an article of his for The Daily Express, Gordon claims Besiktas have opened talks to sign the defender on a temporary deal.

As a result, Tanganga "now looks set to depart", with chairman Levy personally eager to sell him permanently by including a mandatory buy option.

"Told that Besiktas are in talks to sign Japhet Tanganga on a season-long loan," said Gordon.

"Tottenham insisting on a mandatory buy option as part of the deal. Tanganga was blocked from leaving by Conte in January, now looks set to depart."

How good is Japhet Tanganga?

Back in January, as many as seven clubs were showing a "huge interest" in the homegrown ace, before Conte ultimately stopped him from leaving.

Tanganga can be a real asset on his day, having showcased his superb one-v-one defending ability at points over his Spurs career.

Pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider last summer, says he can be "outstanding" at his very best, despite his habit of drawing "silly fouls", though that aspect of his game may well be ironed out over time.