Having been handed the reins at Tottenham Hotspur last month, new boss Ange Postecoglou has also moved quickly to bolster his ranks having secured the signing of both James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario over the past week or so.

That may not be the end of the Lilywhites' summer business, however, with recent reports stating that the club are among a raft of European clubs who are interested in signing Sheffield United starlet, Daniel Jebbison, having been 'keeping tabs' on his progress at Bramall Lane.

As per 90min, the north London outfit - as well as the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Newcastle United - are showing a strong interest in the 19-year-old with just a year left to run on his existing deal, with the likes of Juventus and Borussia Dortmund also ready to pounce.

That growing list of suitors would suggest that Spurs will have a fight on their hands to land the £720-per-week teenager, although the signing of the Canada-born England youth international could well represent a dream, long-term heir to talisman Harry Kane at N17.

Who is Daniel Jebbison?

The 6 foot 3 marksman notably came to wider attention after netting on his first Premier League start against Everton back in May 2021, with the youngster having arguably been the "shining light" in what proved to be a dismal end to that season for the Blades, according to pundit Micah Richards, as they slipped to relegation.

Since that return to the second tier, Jebbison has been forced to prove his worth further down the footballing pyramid after joining Burton Albion on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, ultimately going on to score nine goals in just 23 games during that promising temporary stint.

While injury has disrupted the towering hitman since then, the exciting talent did chip in with two goals and one assist in 19 outings across all fronts last season, with coach Jack Lester saying of his talents:

"He’s got a really bright future, Dan. I think people forget how young he is, he was ahead of schedule if you like for where we saw him as we were looking at him as a 15, 16-year-old but he’s got there through his hard work and his talent and we’re really pleased with him and we’re optimistic of a really bright future for him."

Although goals have been in short supply of late, what has been impressive is the one-time Chorley loanee's ability to offer a creative force when leading the line having averaged 3.48 per 90 for shot-creating actions across the last 365 days, representing a near identical record to that of Kane - who ranks in the top 10% among his European peers in that regard with an average of 3.47 per 90.

The latter man - who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich of late - is facing an uncertain future at the club with just 12 months left on his current deal, with the Englishman also no spring chicken as he is set to turn 30 later this month.

That would suggest that even if the club's record scorer is to extend his contract in the near future, Postecoglou will still need to have a contingency plan in place, hence looking to a figure such as Jebbison who could potentially take on Kane's goalscoring mantle in the years to come.