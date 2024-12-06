Well, that was not the response that Tottenham Hotspur fans had been hoping for.

Following a disappointing draw at home to Fulham over the weekend, Ange Postecoglou's side fell further behind their rivals with a defeat away to Bournemouth last night.

The North Londoners' looked utterly hopeless in the first half, and bar brief moments here and there, they didn't look much better in the second either.

There were dismal displays all over the pitch from the Australian's side, including Dominic Solanke.

Solanke's performace vs Bournemouth

It probably wasn't the return that Solanke was hoping for last night, as in his first game back at the Vitality, he put in one of his worst Spurs performances to date.

The club record signing was practically anonymous for most of the encounter, and then in the rare moments he found himself in a goalscoring opportunity, he made the wrong decision or, as he did in the first half, completely missed with his shot.

Unsurprisingly, the England international did not impress the watching press, as the Standard's Dan Kilpatrick gave him a 5/10 at full-time, which, as his statistics show, might've actually been quite generous.

Solanke's game in numbers Minutes 97' Expected Goals 0.18 Expected Assists 0.04 Shots on Target 0 Touches 36 Passing Accuracy 12/16 (75%) Aerial Duels (Won) 1 (0) Lost Possession 13 Ground Duels (Won) 9 (4) All Stats via Sofascore

In his 97 minutes of action, the former Cherries ace produced a combined expected goals and assists figure of just 0.22, failed to have a single shot on target, took just 36 touches, maintained a passing accuracy of just 75%, lost 100% of his aerial duels, lost the ball 13 times, and lost five of nine ground duels.

In all, it was an abject showing from the £65m man and one that his former fans certainly appreciated.

However, he wasn't the worst attacker for Spurs last night, that dishonour goes to Brennan Johnson.

Johnson's performance vs Bournemouth

Yes, unfortunately for Johnson, his incredible run of form this season did not carry on into last night's game.

Instead, like his teammate to the right, the Welshman put in what has to be one of his most lacklustre performances in a Spurs shirt to date.

The former Nottingham Forest ace was completely ineffectual off the left, and even when he moved back to his natural position for the final 30 minutes, he couldn't do anything to stop the Lilywhites falling to their sixth league defeat of the season.

It might sound harsh, but it's an opinion shared by Kilpatrick, who gave the winger a 3/10 on the night, writing that he seriously 'struggled to get in dangerous areas' all game.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, his statistics do not make for pretty reading either.

Johnson's game in numbers Minutes 97' Expected Goals 0.00 Expected Assists 0.03 Shots 0 Passing Accuracy 30/39 (77%) Crosses (Accurate) 2 (0) Aerial Duels (Won) 1 (0) Ground Duels (Won) 8 (4) Lost Possession 13 Dribbled Past 13 Fouls 1 All Stats via Sofascore

In his 97 minutes on the pitch, he amassed a combined 0.03 expected goals plus assists, failed to take a single shot on or off target, maintained a passing accuracy of just 77%, was inaccurate with 100% of his crosses, lost 100% of aerial duels and 50% of ground duels, lost possession 13 times, was dribbled past once and committed one foul.

Ultimately, both Solanke and Johnson are incredibly talented footballers who have shown as much this season, but last night was a horror showing from the pair of them, as it was from the whole team.