Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be intent on bolstering their attacking ranks before the end of deadline day, amid reports that Ange Postecoglou's side have identified another eye-catching target alongside Wales international, Brennan Johnson.

Who will Tottenham sign on deadline day?

While the expectation is that the Lilywhites are expected to make a move for Nottingham Forest's Johnson, journalist Rudy Galetti has indicated that the north London outfit have also set their sights on Porto sensation, Pepê, who the club are said to be "really, really interested" in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about that admiration for the 26-year-old, the transfer insider revealed that Spurs are hoping to lower the Portuguese side's reported £64m asking price:

“Tottenham are really, really interested in Pepe. They targeted him as one of the profiles to reinforce their squad. They are still pushing hard to change the position of Porto. Porto are quite adamant that they are not open to negotiating a different price than the release clause set for the Brazilian winger, which is €75m [£64m].

"So, if Tottenham want Pepe, they have to pay this amount. But, as it stands, it's a complicated deal because Tottenham consider this price too expensive.”

Who is Porto winger Pepê?

As transfer guru Fabrizio Romano previously stated, the "priority" for Tottenham at present is believed to be the signing of Johnson, with the Nottingham native having caught the eye after scoring eight goals in his debut Premier League campaign last season, after previously recording 27 goal involvements in the second tier during the 2021/22 campaign.

While the 22-year-old has already somewhat proven himself in England's top flight, the Porto ace, by contrast, would represent far more of a gamble as far as Postecoglou is concerned, albeit with the 5 foot 9 gem having showcased his quality for his current side in recent times.

Although capable of playing at full-back, the former Gremio whiz is likely to line up as part of Tottenham's frontline if a deal is to be agreed before the end of the window, ensuring the Brazilian could well form an exciting attacking partnership with Johnson - with the latter man able to be deployed through the middle or on the flanks.

With the Forest speedster having proven his goalscoring credentials last season, Pepê could then well be the man to deliver quality service to his potential future teammate in the final third, with his creative quality having been on show last term as he chipped in with ten assists in all competitions.

Much like Johnson - who ranks in the top 9% among forwards in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries (at an average of 2.74 per 90) - the versatile winger is also rather adept in the transition and at helping to drag his side forward, as he averages 3.26 progressive carries per 90, across the last 365 days.

To have two such dynamic figures at the spearhead of attack could well allow Spurs to wreak havoc on opposition defences in the years to come, with chairman Daniel Levy seemingly needing to equip Postecoglou with the appropriate tools to try and plug the gap of former talisman, Harry Kane.

With it almost an impossible task trying to fill the shoes of the club's record scorer, Johnson alone seemingly can't be burdened with that challenge.