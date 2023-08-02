Tottenham Hotspur's search to find a suitable successor to Harry Kane continues, with the latest reports indicating that the Lilywhites are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest speedster, Brennan Johnson.

How much would Brennan Johnson cost?

According to Football Insider, the north London outfit are currently 'keeping tabs' on the 22-year-old in their bid to land a possible replacement for Kane, with the latter man still looking set for a summer move to Bayern Munich.

As per the piece, Forest could be willing to sanction a sale if they are to receive a bid in excess of £40m, with both Aston Villa and Brentford - the latter of whom has already seen a £35m offer rejected - also in the race for his signature.

This follows similar claims made by the Daily Mail's Simon Jones earlier this week, with the transfer insider reporting that while those at the City Ground are looking for a figure close to £50m, Spurs are keen to find something of a 'middle ground'.

How would Brennan Johnson fit in at Tottenham?

As the Independent's Miguel Delaney previously wrote, Spurs are unlikely to try and acquire a direct replacement for Kane through the middle, with the desire instead 'to reshape the attack amid Ange Postecoglou’s fluid new style'.

Johnson, therefore, could represent the attacking figurehead of that new-look front line, with there a potential for the former Lincoln City loanee to be flanked by the likes of Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski next season.

If the 19-cap international is to arrive through the door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium it could then spell bad news for last year's summer signing, Richarlison, with the £60m addition potentially set to see his hopes of taking on the central striker role threatened.

The former Everton talisman endured a dismal debut season at N17 after scoring just a solitary Premier League goal, with Johnson, by contrast, scoring eight times to help Steve Cooper's men stave off relegation.

While the Brazilian did recently net a hat-trick against Lion City Sailors while on pre-season, it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old can replicate such heroics in the upcoming campaign, with talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor previously criticising the mercurial talent for having no "standout attributes".

Having failed to fire in 2022/23, Richarlison was also rather limited in a creative sense after creating just a solitary big chance from his 27 league outings, while his Forest counterpart created four big chances from his 38 appearances for the Midlands side.

Described as a "superb talent" by scout Jacek Kulig, Johnson had previously illustrated his devastating brilliance after registering 26 goal involvements as part of his current side's successful promotion charge during the 2021/22 campaign,

While that stellar haul did come in the second tier, it is still beyond anything that the current Spurs man has achieved during his time in English football to date, with the £90k-per-week man having hit career-best figures of 16 goals and assists in the league during the 2019/20 season while at Goodison Park.

That could well suggest that if Postecoglou does reinvest any potential Kane funds in Johnson, it could be Richarlison that proves one of the notable victims of that transaction.