Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among the clubs who are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest starlet, Brennan Johnson, with the Wales international having enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League last time out.

How much would Brennan Johnson cost?

According to The Athletic's Paul Taylor, the Lilywhites are said to be "interested" in signing the 5 foot 10 speedster this summer, amid claims that Forest have rejected a bid from top-flight rivals Brentford for the 22-year-old.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Another bid rejected from Brentford, other clubs - including Spurs - still interested but #NFFC value him at £50m. Informal discussions have been held with Steve Cooper over Brennan Johnson's future and he remains an integral figure at the CG."

In his attached piece for The Athletic, Taylor adds that while the Bees are the only club to have lodged a 'significant offer' for the Nottingham native, Spurs are said to be 'monitoring Johnson's situation carefully'.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

While that reported £50m price tag may appear rather steep for a player who has just one season under his belt in the top flight, the one-time Lincoln City loanee certainly made his mark as Steve Cooper's men successfully staved off relegation, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 38 league outings.

Lauded as "a real handful" by journalist Antonio Mango, the £30k-per-week sensation was a devastating weapon in his attacking role on the flanks or through the middle, notably ranking among the top 12% among his fellow forwards in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries as an indication of his dynamic threat.

For Ange Postecoglou and co to be able to poach Johnson from his current home could prove to be a wise, long-term investment, with the Forest ace having also showcased his talent the year prior after recording 26 goal involvements in the second tier as part of his side's successful promotion charge.

The hope would be that the 19-cap international could replicate the success that another exciting forward enjoyed after trading the City Ground for N17, in the form of Teddy Sheringham.

The now-retired marksman was snapped up by Spurs back in 1992 amid the start of the inaugural Premier League campaign, with the north Londoners forking out what was then a relatively sizeable fee of £2.1m.

Having scored 14 goals in total during his year-long stint with the Garibaldi, the ex-England international made an instant impression in his new surroundings after finishing as the league's top scorer in that 1992/23 season with 22 goals in total.

As it proved, the Highams Park-born ace would go on to score a further 54 league goals over the next four seasons, before being snapped up by Manchester United ahead of the 1997/98 campaign.

Having later returned to White Hart Lane in 2001 - after a glittering, trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford - the experienced striker would ultimately score over 100 goals in all competitions across his two spells at the club, having more than proved value for money.

With Sheringham's first stint at Spurs, in particular, having been so successful after leaving Nottingham behind, perhaps young Johnson can follow in his footsteps in the near future.