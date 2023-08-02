Tottenham Hotspur could be set to continue their summer spending spree by making a move for Nottingham Forest forward, Brennan Johnson, albeit with the Lilywhites like to face competition for the youngster's signature.

How much would Brennan Johnson cost?

According to the Daily Mail, the north Londoners are seemingly considering whether to make a move for the 22-year-old if they are to lose talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, with the Wales international among those list of potential targets who could replace the England skipper.

The report suggests that the Forest ace would suit the needs of what Ange Postecoglou and co are looking for as he qualifies as a homegrown talent and already has Premier League experience under his belt, having helped his current side to stave off relegation last season.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

As per the piece, the City Ground outfit are likely to demand as much as £50m if they are to sanction a sale this summer, although Spurs will seemingly be hoping to find a 'middle ground' rather than meeting that sizeable asking price.

Those at N17 aren't alone in their interest in the versatile forward, however, with Brentford having only recently seen a £35m bid rejected.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

There may be those scratching their head at the prospect of replacing Kane - who scored 30 league goals last season - with a player who has only played in the top flight for a solitary campaign thus far, although Johnson may help to form part of a fluid forward line alongside the likes of Heung-min Son, rather than directly filling the shoes of the Bayern target as a central striker.

That is the view of the Independent's Miguel Delaney, who previously shared the alterations that could be made if Tottenham's record scorer is to depart: 'Should Spurs sell Kane, the idea would be more to reshape the attack amid Ange Postecoglou’s fluid new style, rather than directly replace the forward. That is seen as virtually impossible.'

Johnson, therefore, could prove to be a dream option for that new-look attack as a player who can feature out wide or through the middle, with the emerging talent having proven himself to be a real "livewire" of late, as per journalist Ciaran Kelly.

In his debut season in the Premier League last time out, the one-time Lincoln City loanee scored eight goals and provided three assists in Forest's battle for survival, having previously been crucial in the club's promotion push after contributing 26 goals and assists in the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign.

That time in the second tier showcased the forward's ability to provide quality service to his teammates as he created 15 big chances in 2021/22, ensuring he could well help to tee up the aforementioned Son where possible next season - with Kane, for reference, creating 14 big chances in the top flight last term.

The latter man did endure something of a dip by his own standards after scoring 'just' ten league goals last season, although the 31-year-old remains an undoubted goal threat having scored 23 top-flight goals the year prior to claim the Golden Boot.

With the South Korean star likely hoping to get back to his best under Postecoglou in the upcoming campaign, having another attacking weapon alongside him to help carry the goalscoring burden could be crucial, hence why Johnson could emerge as a wise investment for those in north London.