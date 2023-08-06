Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be lining up a move for Lille striker Jonathan David in the event of Harry Kane's departure from the Lilywhites, with the Canadian international having caught the eye following his standout form in France in recent years.

How much would Jonathan David cost?

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Lilywhites are said to have identified the 23-year-old as a leading candidate to replace Kane this summer, with the former Gent striker set to command a fee of around €60m (£51m) if he is to leave the Ligue 1 outfit before the September deadline.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "#Tottenham, Jonathan #David remains a top target to replace Harry #Kane in the event of his farewell: everything confirmed. #Lille ask for ~€50/60m to evaluate proposals for the [Canadia] striker. Evolving situation."

Read the latest Manchester United transfer news HERE...

The New York-born marksman - who has been valued at €50m (£43m) by CIES Football Observatory - has just two years left on his current deal, having originally made the move to Lille back in the summer of 2020.

How good is Jonathan David?

The north Londoners have already taken one step toward attempting to fill the shoes of Kane, with Ange Postecoglou and co believed to be closing in on a deal for Rosario Central sensation, Alejo Veliz, following the 19-year-old's standout displays in his native Argentina.

Despite his relative youth, the promising teenager has already chalked up 19 goals in just 62 appearances in all competitions at senior level, with 11 of those strikes coming from only 23 league outings in 2023.

That impressive opening to his embryonic first-team career would indicate that Veliz can have a role to play under Postecoglou next season, albeit with Spurs likely to be in need of a more proven option to lead the line, such as David.

While still relatively young himself, the latter man has already scored 95 goals in 219 club career games during his time in both France and Belgium, having been hailed as a "phenom" by podcaster Tony Marinaro.

Although there may be concerns over his ability to be able to replicate such heroics in the Premier League - with Manchester United scouts said to have not been "wowed" after watching him in action, as per transfer insider Dean Jones - his tally of 24 league goals last season is nothing to be sniffed at.

With only Kane and Heung-min Son having reached double figures for goals in all competitions for Tottenham last season, to then be able to bring in two new attacking threats should help to shoulder the goalscoring burden.

While Daniel Levy and co did splash out £60m on Richarlison last season, the Brazilian's dismal tally of one league goal in his debut campaign at N17 will likely have raised doubts as to his suitability with regard to being the man to replace Kane through the middle.

Of course, it may be something of a gamble opting for two players who have never played in the Premier League in the form of David and Veliz, although the youthful pairing could prove to be mainstays of the side for years to come.