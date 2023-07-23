Tottenham Hotspur supporters are likely to be facing an anxious few weeks ahead of the September deadline, with uncertainty growing regarding Harry Kane's future at N17.

Having been the Lilywhites' main man for almost a decade - netting a record total of 280 goals in that time - the 29-year-old looks set for pastures new with just under a left on his existing deal, with speculation rife that the England captain will be on his way to Bayern Munich.

As the Telegraph's Miguel Delaney recently noted, a departure from north London now seems 'more realistic' for the long-serving striker, ensuring that Ange Postecoglou's side are set to be forced to consider possible replacements over the coming weeks.

Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?

One name that has been suggested of late is Lille ace, Jonathan David, with reports in France earlier this month having claimed that the Canada international is being eye up by the Premier League outfit, with a fee of around €60m (£51m) having been suggested.

While the former Gent hotshot is coming off the back of another productive season in Ligue 1 - having scored 24 league goals in the 2022/23 campaign - there are concerns as to whether he is the man that Tottenham are in need of to fill Kane's goalscoring void.

That is the view of journalist Paul Brown, at least, with the respected insider telling Football FanCast that the 23-year-old is not of the same ilk as the long-serving marksman:

"Spurs aren't going to be signing a 30 goal a season striker to replace Harry Kane. It's just not possible this window. So, Jonathan Davies is a very talented player, if he comes in and scores some goals for them, I think everyone will be reasonably happy. He's not in Kane's class. I wouldn't expect him to reproduce what Kane did."

Tottenham's succession plan with regard to Kane has already gone somewhat awry following the dismal start to life at N17 for £60m man, Richarlison, with Daniel Levy facing a repeat of that transfer howler if he is to snap up David this summer.

How good is Jonathan David?

It would appear that despite David's scoring heroics at Lille - for whom he has netted 58 times in 136 games across all fronts - there are those that share Brown's concerns regarding his talent, with journalist Dean Jones revealing that the 42-cap hitman had recently failed to impress watching Manchester United scouts.

The north Londoners will no doubt be keen not to spend big once again on a forward who is not yet a proven goalscoring option, with the case of Richarlison needing to be a warning sign for future, high profile additions.

The Brazilian notably enjoyed an almost identical record at Everton to what David has achieved in France, having scored 53 goals in 152 games for the Toffees prior to leaving Goodison Park last summer.

That respectable scoring return has not been replicated in the capital, however, with the 26-year-old notably scoring just one league goal last season, having been criticised by pundit Gabby Agbonlahor for having "no standout attributes".

With Richarlison having found the transition from Merseyside to north London rather difficult, it remains to be seen what David would be able to achieve after leaving France for England, with it no small feat trying to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Of course, as Brown alluded to, it may prove rather impossible for anyone to try and replicate Kane's stellar impact in a Tottenham shirt, although, having been stung by Richarlison's costly capture, Levy must be cautious before splashing the cash on another expensive gamble.