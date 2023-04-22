While Tottenham Hotspur are yet to decide just who will be the permanent replacement for Antonio Conte in the dugout, one major issue that any new appointment will have to sort is with regard to the goalkeeping ranks, with uncertainty mounting over Hugo Lloris' position at the club.

The long-serving Frenchman is undoubtedly something of a "legend" at N17 having spent almost 11 years in north London, according to writer Seb Jenkins, although it remains to be seen just how much longer the veteran will be the first-choice option, with just over 12 months left to run on his existing deal.

According to reports, the Lilywhites are scouring the market to find a suitable successor to the 36-year-old, with the former Lyon man currently ranking first in the division for most errors (four) leading to goals in the Premier League this season.

While Daniel Levy and co are understandably looking to find a high-profile figure to fill the void of the £100k-per-week skipper - amid links to the likes of Brentford's David Raya - the club may well already have a possible heir to Lloris on their books in the form of teenager Josh Keeley.

Who is Tottenham's Josh Keeley?

The 19-year-old - who was signed from St Patrick's Athletic during Conte's tenure last summer - may still be in the early days of his time England, although he has already caught the eye at senior level, having only recently been included in first-team training.

The promising Irishman has earned rave reviews from club insider Superhotspur, with the respected source labelling him as a 'commanding goalkeeper from set-pieces' and describing him as being 'so quick off of his line'.

Those traits are also bolstered by the Republic of Ireland U21 international's 'good and impressive distribution' - as per the same source - with that quality on the ball making him an ideal fit for the modern game.

After sealing a "dream move" to Spurs back in July - as per St Patrick's technical director Alan Mathews - young Keeley has already established himself as the leading figure at U21 level, making 19 appearances at that age group this season.

The £910-per-week starlet has already enjoyed a taste of life at first-team level after featuring twice for his former club, having also featured twice against senior opposition for Spurs in the EFL Trophy earlier in the campaign.

While a chance to impress under Conte was always likely to be hard to come by due to the Italian's unwillingness to look to the youth set-up - a fact that left academy staff at the club frustrated - the arrival of a new man at the helm could bolster Keeley's chances of succeeding the ageing Lloris next term or in the years to come.