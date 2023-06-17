Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is plotting a raid of former club Celtic this summer for winger Jota, who loved his time working under the Australian coach, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jota?

According to 90min, Celtic are fearful that Tottenham could pursue Jota this summer as Postecoglou gets underway with his transfer business in N17.

The report also states that Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate could be 'subject to approaches' from the Lilywhites, who are looking to kick on following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

As per The Daily Record, Jota thanked Postecoglou for his service at Celtic in an emotional social media tribute, stating on Instagram: "To a man who gave me a life opportunity, never lost belief in philosophy and marked an era. I'll forever be grateful for every moment. Best of luck gaffer!"

Jota, who was hailed as "unbelievable" by Ange, joined Celtic from Benfica last year following a successful initial loan spell at the Scottish champions, prompting them to activate their £6.5 million option-to-buy, as per Sky Sports.

Benfica also retain a significant sell-on clause, which could kick into action if Jota was to be acquired by another club this off-season.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Jota would suit Potsoeclgou's style of play and vision at Tottenham more than the likes of Furuhashi.

Jones told FFC: "Jota loved working under Ange, he might be slightly better suited to this particular Premier League project compared to Kyogo. For Jota, he has a real open-mindedness about his own personal career and his ambition and drive to where he can get to, I think he'd like a move like this."

How did Jota fare for Celtic in 2022/23?

Jota was an integral part of Celtic's treble-winning success in 2022/23 and has produced plenty of iconic moments at Parkhead, becoming a popular figure among supporters.

All in, the £17k-a-week ace managed to register 15 goals and 12 assists from 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

By a comfortable distance, according to WhoScored, Jota was the Hoops' most-consistent performer during the campaign, earning an average match rating of 7.48/10 for his exploits on the pitch.

In the Champions League, Jota managed to complete 16 dribbles across Celtic's involvement in the competition, demonstrating his ability to hold his own at the elite level.

Celtic will re-enter the tournament at the group phase in 2023/24, which may sway him to stay on at Parkhead for one more year despite interest from the Premier League.