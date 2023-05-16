Tottenham Hotspur could well be eyeing a raid on a fellow Premier League club this summer in their search for a new permanent head coach, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest on Tottenham's manager search?

As per Football Insider, the Lilywhites are reportedly eyeing a 'stunning' move to prise newly-appointed Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, Julen Lopetegui from Molineux, with the Old Gold's sporting director Matt Hobbs also under consideration to fill that respective position.

The north London outfit are still seeking to find permanent replacements for both Antonio Conte and the recently departed Fabio Paratici at N17, with the report suggesting that Daniel Levy and co are 'in talks with intermediaries and senior figures in football' regarding those two vacancies.

In the case of Lopetegui, the former Sevilla and Real Madrid boss only made the move to his current side back in November after replacing Bruno Lage in the hot seat, although the 56-year-old has clearly already made a strong impression during his brief time in English football.

Would Lopetegui be a good appointment for Tottenham?

The one-time Spain head coach has certainly made his presence felt in the Midlands after guiding Wolves to safety in recent months, with the Mirror's Ben Husband stating that the experienced figure had done an "unbelievable job" in such a short space of time.

There will, however, be potential concern among Spurs supporters at the prospect of poaching another manager from Molineux, following the dismal and disastrous spell in charge for Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese coach was handed the reins back in the summer of 2021 following the sacking of compatriot Jose Mourinho, with Levy and co ultimately settling on the one-time Porto boss after missing out on a string of other targets.

Like Lopetegui, Nuno had done a fine job at Wolves after notably leading the club into Europe, although the pragmatic coach appeared to struggle to make the step up to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with particular "fears over his style of play" - according to Sky Sports' Adam Bate.

As it proved, the 49-year-old was dismissed just a few months into the 2021/22 campaign after a rather grim start to the season, having lost seven of his 17 games in charge of the club.

While Lopetegui typically adopts a different approach to that of Santo as he has a preference for a 4-3-3 formation, there may also be concerns over the Spaniard's style of play, with Wolves still the lowest-scorers in the division this season with just 30 goals in 36 games.

With Levy having previously outlined his desire to bring back "free-flowing, attacking and entertaining" to Spurs, as was the case with Santo, the appointment of Lopetegui could well be at odds with that ambition.