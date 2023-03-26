Tottenham Hotspur are keen to speak to Julian Nagelsmann after he was sacked by Bayern Munich...

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

According to Sky Sports, the north London outfit are interested in the German coach amid uncertainty over the future of Antonio Conte, who seems certain to leave the club in the summer, if not before.

It's also thought that the 35-year-old is open to talks with Spurs about replacing the Italian.

Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy has long admired Nagelsmann, and he was on his radar following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 and again in 2021 as Jose Mourinho's successor.

Will Harry Kane leave Spurs?

When Conte arrived in N17, Tottenham's leading talisman Harry Kane probably thought that his long wait for silverware would finally come to an end, but it's been far from the case over the past 18 months.

A last-ditch qualification to the Champions League was followed up by the side being knocked out in the last-16 by an underperforming AC Milan outfit, with Spurs failing to surpass lower league opposition in the FA Cup fifth round yet again.

Kane's wait to bring an elusive trophy to the club will continue on for another season, though with the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich interested in his signature ahead of the summer transfer window, the 29-year-old may want to make the jump before it's too late.

However, Levy could have one final ace up his sleeve, should he manage to convince Nagelsmann to take the helm ahead of next season.

The young record-breaking coach is something of an innovator, having been an understudy to Ralf Rangnick. His teams like to pull apart defences to create space for the forwards to wreak havoc and this overload should thwart the opposition from counter-attacking, too.

"Julian is a driven man, a perfectionist. He can't lose," claimed ex-Hoffenheim coach Lutz Pfannenstiel. "Julian is even better than Pep Guardiola when it comes to reading the opponents' style of play and adjusting the tactics accordingly during a game. Pep is someone who analyses a lot and then makes a decision. With Julian, the analysis runs parallel to the observation. We're talking about a very small window of time, but it can be crucial."

This should be good news for Kane as he does have some world-class talent either side of him in Heung-min Son and Dejan Kulusevski. What should fill him with even more confidence is Nagelsmann's track record with strikers.

Most recently at Bayern, Robert Lewandowski registered 50 goals and ten assists across 46 appearances in just one season. At RB Leipzig, Chelsea flop Timo Werner found the net 34 times in 45 appearances. Even the less prolific Andrej Kramaric pocketed 58 goals across four seasons at Hoffenheim, as per Transfermarkt.

Everywhere the German has been, he's got a tune out of his strikers.

Whilst Kane hasn't struggled for goals under Conte, having scored 23 goals already this term, he is still some way off his very best levels and that could perhaps be achieved under Nagelsmann instead.

His more positive, attack-minded play, with a preference for a 4-2-3-1 system, will only benefit England's record goalscorer as in theory, he should receive far more service.

For instance, Kane is actually among the top four providers in the current Spurs squad, whereas before his sacking at the Bavarian giants, Bayern striker Eric Choupo-Moting ranked ninth for key passes per game, with creativity coming right across the pitch - whether that be in midfield from Jamal Musiala or Thomas Muller, or out wide from wing-back Joao Cancelo or wide man Kingsley Coman.

Leaving the Bundesliga champions with a 71.4% win rate, there is no denying that Nagelsmann would be a phenomenal hire for Spurs, so if Levy wants Kane to stick around for the foreseeable future, then he must kiss goodbye to Conte and do all he can to convince the 35-year-old to sign on the dotted line.