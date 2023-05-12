Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is the current "favourite" for the Tottenham Hotspur job as journalist James Nursey shares what he knows.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Chairman Daniel Levy has a crucial summer transfer window looming after a topsy-turvy season at Spurs - one which has seen the departures of both manager Antonio Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Both crucial figureheads just six months ago, Tottenham now have to consider replacing the Italian duo ahead of what will be a very interesting 2023/2024 Premier League campaign.

In the meantime, interim boss Ryan Mason is tasked with finishing this season as strongly as possible, with Europa League qualification still firmly on the table.

Levy, according to recent reports, has already completed the due-diligence stage of his managerial search and is set to step up talks with candidates.

His list of contenders to replace Conte includes Nagelsmann, former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim and even Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso (The Evening Standard).

Nagelsmann, who was recently subject to a shock dismissal by Bayern, stands out as a very enticing option given his free agent status and glowing reputation.

Reporter Nursey, writing in an article for The Mirror, has an update on Spurs' links to the 35-year-old - claiming that he is the "favourite" as things stand.

Indeed, Nagelsmann is seemingly in pole position to succeed Conte right now, with the report also stating that he is "interested in the role".

Spurs are apparently set for further talks with Nagelsmann, but Levy is said to be on the hunt for Paratici's replacement as well - a task which may well be brought to the forefront.

What could Nagelsmann bring to Spurs?

As well as being called a "phenomenal" tactical innovator by sections of the press, RB Leipzig's ex-coach has received glowing endorsements from some of world football's most elite managers.

Speaking all the way back in 2017, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tipped Nagelsmann to be a success during his Hoffenheim days, claiming he is a big, big coaching talent.

He said this to national media before the Reds' Champions League group stage clashes with Hoffenheim that season: