Amid what has already been a turbulent season for Tottenham Hotspur, the situation has now become almost farcical following the sacking of interim coach, Cristian Stellini, with the 48-year-old having been relieved of his duties on Monday.

Despite having only been handed the reins at the end of last month following the sacking of Antonio Conte, the caretaker appointment - who had previously been the assistant to his compatriot - was unsurprisingly shown the door after watching his side capitulate away to top-four rivals Newcastle United on Sunday, notably shipping five goals inside the opening 21 minutes at St James' Park.

That shambolic showing on Tyneside dealt a real blow to the north Londoners' hopes of securing top-four football, with it now imperative that the Lilywhites are able to get a positive result at home to Manchester United on Thursday night.

That pivotal encounter will see Ryan Mason - who has been the assistant to Stellini in recent weeks - take charge in the dugout once again, with the 31-year-old having previously been at the helm following Jose Mourinho's dismissal in April 2021.

In the short term, the Englishman will be tasked with steadying the ship at N17, although in the long-term chairman Daniel Levy will need to find a more permanent option to lead the club forward in the years to come.

The latest suggestion is that fresh from rejecting rivals Chelsea, ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Naglesmann could be open to linking up with Tottenham this summer, provided he is given a significant say in the club's transfer dealings.

The 35-year-old has only recently come available after losing his job at the Allianz Arena last month, with Fabrizio Romano previously revealing that the German is the "favourite" to be the successor to Conte.

Should Spurs appoint Naglesmann?

While Naglesmann has previously distanced himself from the "Baby Mourinho" nickname that he was given during his early days at Hoffenheim - having suggested that his approach is "not identical" to that of the Portuguese coach - the exciting candidate certainly shares Mourinho's love for securing silverware.

As the highly-coveted asset stated during his time at RB Leipzig, he is an "impatient person" who likes to win something "straight away", with that likely music to the ears of those at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the club last won silverware back in 2008.

That long-running trophy drought has already led Levy to appoint "serial winners" such as Conte and Mourinho - as described by journalist Samuel Luckhurst - with little success, although the long-term vision and project that Nagelsmann would be able to offer should set him apart from that experienced pairing.

As the Landsberg am Lech native also stated when at Leipzig, he does appear to have some patience to be able to bide his time in the pursuit of glory, rather than rushing to get to the end goal, revealing:

"I think it's normal for things to take a bit of time, especially when a new coach comes in."

A winner of two German Super Cups and a Bundesliga title during his time at Bayern - where he also lost just three games this season across all fronts prior to getting the sack - Naglesmann clearly has invaluable winning experience already under his belt, with the hope being that can be translated to the misfiring stars at Spurs.