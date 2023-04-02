Tottenham manager target Julian Nagelsmann appears to have his concerns over a potential move to north London, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest on Spurs and Nagelsmann?

Daniel Levy is on the search for Antonio Conte’s long-term replacement, with Nagelsmann, who recently left German giants Bayern Munich in a shock departure, heavily linked with a move to the Premier Legaue.

Reports have suggested that contact has already been made over a potential move to Tottenham for the 35-year-old, who is viewed as a top target by Levy.

Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason will be taking temporary charge of the side until the end of the campaign, beginning with a trip to relegation-threatened Everton tomorrow evening. Spurs are still in a positive position to finish in the top four, however, it looks as if Nagelsmann isn’t so sure about taking over in N17.

Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey provided an update on Spurs and Nagelsmann in the last 48 hours. He said that those close to c in Germany believe that Spurs face a huge task to entice him, with a successful swoop currently being regarded as a long shot.

The report adds that the coach has allegedly said to friends that ‘it will damage my career if I join Tottenham’ and that he doesn’t see Spurs as the ideal fit due to wanting to take over a team where he can compete immediately for trophies and make an immediate impact.

Where will Spurs go from here?

Nagelsmann is also apparently attracting interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea, so perhaps he views those as destinations where he could look to make an instant mark and compete for trophies, with both clubs still in this season's Champions League preparing to face each other in the quarter-finals.

However, with a move for Nagelsmann not looking likely over the coming months, Levy and co may need to take stock and look elsewhere ahead of a summer swoop for Conte’s long-term successor.

There have been plenty of names linked with the position, though, including former boss Mauricio Pochettino and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. The latter of the two is regarded as a new leading contender for the job and would be interested in taking over despite taking the Clarets to the top of the Championship, so it’ll be interesting to see who eventually comes in, looking to end the club’s long wait for a trophy.